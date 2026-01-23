ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Across Strata Look To Budget 2026 For Stronger Welfare Support

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2026, women from different walks of life have expressed hope that there would be an enhancement of the fund to be allocated for the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to give a fillip to the overall welfare of women and children.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has been allocated an increased budget of around Rs 26,890 crore, marking a substantial rise from the prior year. A significant portion of these funds is aimed at addressing malnutrition through the Poshan 2.0 initiative and enhancing early childhood care via the Saksham Anganwadi program, thereby reinforcing the government's commitment to women-led development and gender-sensitive budgeting.

Mission Poshan 2.0 aims to tackle the issues of malnutrition affecting children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers by implementing a strategic transformation in nutrition content and its delivery. Additionally, it focuses on establishing a convergent ecosystem that fosters and promotes practices aimed at enhancing health, wellness, and immunity. Measures have been initiated to enhance the nutritional quality and testing in accredited laboratories, fortify delivery mechanisms, and utilise technology through the 'Poshan Tracker' for efficient supervision and management of services.

Notably, the Union Budget 2025-26 showed a notable increase in gender focused allocations. The Gender Budget now constitutes 8.86% of the total budget, increasing from 6.8% in FY 2024-25.

From 2015-16 to 2025-26, the Ministry's spending has witnessed a rise.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi had highlighted the crucial role of the Ministry of Women and Child Development in promoting these initiatives, with a significant portion of its budget allocated to empowering women and girls through various focused programs. This underscores the government's steadfast dedication to gender equality and the advancement of women-led development.

Among the major initiatives implemented by the Ministry are Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya. Mission Shakti is for protection and empowerment for women, and the schemes implemented under it include SAMBAL (One Stop Centre, Mahila Police Volunteer, Women's Helpline/Swadhar/Ujjawala/Widow Homes). Under Mission Vatsalya, the schemes for child protection services and child welfare services

Women's Views

Akanksha Agarwal, a CA at a private company in the National Capital Region, told ETV Bharat, "The Ministry of Women and Child Development's allocation has increased if we look at the Budget presented last year. This shows that the government is focused on the welfare of women and children. This year, I hope, there will be an increase in the allocation of funds."

She also emphasized that the Budget should focus on making women self-reliant, besides ensuring their safety.