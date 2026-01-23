Women Across Strata Look To Budget 2026 For Stronger Welfare Support
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2026, women from different walks of life have expressed hope that there would be an enhancement of the fund to be allocated for the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to give a fillip to the overall welfare of women and children.
In the Union Budget 2025-26, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has been allocated an increased budget of around Rs 26,890 crore, marking a substantial rise from the prior year. A significant portion of these funds is aimed at addressing malnutrition through the Poshan 2.0 initiative and enhancing early childhood care via the Saksham Anganwadi program, thereby reinforcing the government's commitment to women-led development and gender-sensitive budgeting.
Mission Poshan 2.0 aims to tackle the issues of malnutrition affecting children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers by implementing a strategic transformation in nutrition content and its delivery. Additionally, it focuses on establishing a convergent ecosystem that fosters and promotes practices aimed at enhancing health, wellness, and immunity. Measures have been initiated to enhance the nutritional quality and testing in accredited laboratories, fortify delivery mechanisms, and utilise technology through the 'Poshan Tracker' for efficient supervision and management of services.
Notably, the Union Budget 2025-26 showed a notable increase in gender focused allocations. The Gender Budget now constitutes 8.86% of the total budget, increasing from 6.8% in FY 2024-25.
From 2015-16 to 2025-26, the Ministry's spending has witnessed a rise.
Union Minister Annpurna Devi had highlighted the crucial role of the Ministry of Women and Child Development in promoting these initiatives, with a significant portion of its budget allocated to empowering women and girls through various focused programs. This underscores the government's steadfast dedication to gender equality and the advancement of women-led development.
Among the major initiatives implemented by the Ministry are Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya. Mission Shakti is for protection and empowerment for women, and the schemes implemented under it include SAMBAL (One Stop Centre, Mahila Police Volunteer, Women's Helpline/Swadhar/Ujjawala/Widow Homes). Under Mission Vatsalya, the schemes for child protection services and child welfare services
Women's Views
Akanksha Agarwal, a CA at a private company in the National Capital Region, told ETV Bharat, "The Ministry of Women and Child Development's allocation has increased if we look at the Budget presented last year. This shows that the government is focused on the welfare of women and children. This year, I hope, there will be an increase in the allocation of funds."
She also emphasized that the Budget should focus on making women self-reliant, besides ensuring their safety.
Expressing similar views, Bindu Malhotra told ETV Bharat, "The main focus should be on how to make women self-reliant. The fund allocated should be utilised properly by ensuring that it reaches the grassroots."
She expressed hope that the upcoming Budget will enhance women’s financial independence and guarantee that every woman, whether at home or in the workforce, receives the support necessary to dream, earn, and elevate her family.
Meera, who works as a domestic help, on being asked what her expectation from the Budget is, told ETV Bharat, "I don't have much to say. The budget should focus on women like me and others to bring changes in our lives by ensuring our welfare and security."
Experts' Views
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the upcoming Budget, Jyoti Mathur, Advisor, Policy and Research, Just Rights for Children, said, "The government's commitment to the protection of women and children has been remarkable. To build on this momentum, it is essential to provide dedicated and generous funding for the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign to ensure India eliminates child marriage by 2030."
She said, additionally, increased support for Fast Track Courts is necessary to clear the backlog of child sexual abuse cases.
"In 2025, the justice system reached a significant tipping point: 80,320 POCSO cases were instituted while 87,754 were disposed of, representing a 109% disposal rate. This marks the first year that disposals surpassed new registrations, shifting the focus from managing the backlog to actively reducing it. This positive trend can be sustained by establishing 600 additional e-POCSO Courts through dedicated funding," Mathur said.
Referring to Mission Vatsalya, she said, "In FY 2025-26, Mission Vatsalya received Rs 1,500 crore, which was a nominal 2% increase over the previous year's allocation. Mission Vatsalya funds State Child Protection Societies, District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees and several other child protection systems and institutions. However, the allocation for Mission Vatsalya was capped at Rs 1,500 crore in 2025-26. At Rs 1,500 crore, the average availability per district is less than Rs 2 crore per year."
"This level of funding is inadequate to maintain minimum functional standards across districts, let alone absorb new statutory and judicial responsibilities. Increased allocation for Mission Vatsalya in FY 2026-2027 will strengthen the overall child protection mechanism in the country," Mathur said.
She urged the Ministry of Finance to enhance allocations in the Union Budget FY 2026-27 to strengthen the nation’s commitment to safeguarding childhood.
Another expert, Sankar Mondal, who has been working for the rights of the children, told ETV Bharat, "The government has been working for the upliftment and overall well-being of the children and women. I hope more funds will be allocated in this Budget to the concerned Ministry responsible for carrying out the work in this regard. "
He said more focus should be given on safety and security of women and children.