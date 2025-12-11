ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Returns Gold Bangles Gifted By Her Mother-in-Law, SC Terms It 'Rare Settlement'

New Delhi: Divorce proceedings typically involve monetary claims, with estranged couples often drawn into protracted legal battles over settlements.

However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court was pleasantly surprised when a woman informed the court that she sought neither alimony nor financial compensation. Rather, she expressed her wish to return the gold bangles gifted to her by her husband's mother at the time of the marriage.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan. Justice Pardiwala said this was a rare settlement, which the court has come across, as nothing has been demanded by the wife from her husband and proceeded to pass an order for a decree of divorce.

"The wife has handed over the gold bangles, which were gifted to her at the time of her marriage. We are told that these bangles belong to the mother of the husband. We appreciate this kind gesture, which is very rare to be seen nowadays," Justice Pardiwala said.

During the hearing, the woman's counsel submitted before the bench that she had not sought any alimony or other monetary compensation. The counsel contended before the bench that only the bangles were left to be handed over.