Woman Returns Gold Bangles Gifted By Her Mother-in-Law, SC Terms It 'Rare Settlement'
The apex court appreciated this gesture from the woman and advised her to "forget the past and live a happy life."
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Divorce proceedings typically involve monetary claims, with estranged couples often drawn into protracted legal battles over settlements.
However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court was pleasantly surprised when a woman informed the court that she sought neither alimony nor financial compensation. Rather, she expressed her wish to return the gold bangles gifted to her by her husband's mother at the time of the marriage.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan. Justice Pardiwala said this was a rare settlement, which the court has come across, as nothing has been demanded by the wife from her husband and proceeded to pass an order for a decree of divorce.
"The wife has handed over the gold bangles, which were gifted to her at the time of her marriage. We are told that these bangles belong to the mother of the husband. We appreciate this kind gesture, which is very rare to be seen nowadays," Justice Pardiwala said.
During the hearing, the woman's counsel submitted before the bench that she had not sought any alimony or other monetary compensation. The counsel contended before the bench that only the bangles were left to be handed over.
The bench assumed that the wife had asked for the streedhan to be returned. However, the wife's counsel submitted that it is the woman who is returning the jewellery she had received at the time of marriage from the husband's mother. “This is one of the rare settlements we have come across where nothing has been demanded," said Justice Pardiwala.
When the wife joined the court proceedings virtually, Justice Pardiwala told her that the bench has observed that this is one of the rare cases where there is no exchange of anything.
The bench reiterated that it appreciates this gesture from the wife, and added, "Forget the past and live a happy life."
The bench decided to dissolve the marriage on mutual consent. The apex court, in its order, said, "We dissolve the marriage between the parties using powers under Article 142. Any other proceedings, if any between the parties, stands quashed."
