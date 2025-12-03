ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Lawyer Creates Ruckus In CJI's Courtroom, Escorted Out

New Delhi: High drama unfolded in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as a woman lawyer was escorted out of the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) courtroom after she disrupted court proceedings by insisting on an unlisted case despite the bench led by CJI Surya Kant asking her to stop.

The lawyer made an out-of-list oral mention before the bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N K Singh. The lawyer claimed that her close friend had been murdered in a Delhi guest house when she was in Mumbai. She claimed that the police officer, who initially declined to register the FIR, had now been appointed the investigating officer in the case.

After hearing her, the CJI asked her to follow due process and file a proper petition. The lawyer replied, "I am in depression, I will do that", but she declined to leave the courtroom.