Woman Lawyer Creates Ruckus In CJI's Courtroom, Escorted Out

CJI Surya Kant asked the woman lawyer to follow due process and file a proper petition.

Supreme Court
File photo of Supreme Court (CJI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : December 3, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST

New Delhi: High drama unfolded in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as a woman lawyer was escorted out of the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) courtroom after she disrupted court proceedings by insisting on an unlisted case despite the bench led by CJI Surya Kant asking her to stop.

The lawyer made an out-of-list oral mention before the bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N K Singh. The lawyer claimed that her close friend had been murdered in a Delhi guest house when she was in Mumbai. She claimed that the police officer, who initially declined to register the FIR, had now been appointed the investigating officer in the case.

After hearing her, the CJI asked her to follow due process and file a proper petition. The lawyer replied, "I am in depression, I will do that", but she declined to leave the courtroom.

The bench asked a lawyer present to assist her in filing a case, but she continued with her argument even as the next case was called. The lawyer also offered resistance to the attempts by female court marshals to move her out of the courtroom. The woman lawyer shouted, "Don't misbehave, don't touch me….".

The woman lawyer continued to offer resistance and said she wanted to "put it in the ears of this court" regarding her safety. The online streaming of court proceedings was briefly muted when she continued to raise her voice, and she was eventually escorted out of the courtroom.

