ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala's Wayanad; Protests Erupt Over Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

Wayanad: A 45-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured in a wild elephant attack at Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday morning, intensifying concerns over the growing human-wildlife conflict in the ecologically fragile hill region.

The deceased has been identified as Jessy, hailing from Puthumala in Meppadi. Her husband, Shaji, a security guard at Meppadi's Dr. Moopen's Medical College, sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

Jessy, the victim, hailing from Puthumala in Meppadi and her husband Shaji were travelling on a scooter (ETV Bharat)

According to local residents and forest officials, the incident occurred around 6 AM at Choondi near Kallady when the couple was travelling on a scooter. Shaji was reportedly on his way to work when a wild elephant suddenly emerged onto the road and attacked them.

The elephant allegedly knocked the couple off the scooter and attacked them before retreating into the nearby forest area. Jessy suffered severe injuries in the attack and later succumbed, while Shaji was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

The tragedy triggered anger and protests among local residents, who gathered in front of the Forest Department office demanding immediate intervention to prevent recurring elephant attacks in the region. Protesters accused authorities of failing to implement effective long-term measures despite repeated incidents of human casualties and crop destruction across Wayanad.