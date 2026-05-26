Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Wild Elephant Attack In Kerala's Wayanad; Protests Erupt Over Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict
Residents said that fear of wild elephant attacks has become a part of daily life in several plantation and forest-fringe villages, during morning and night.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Wayanad: A 45-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured in a wild elephant attack at Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday morning, intensifying concerns over the growing human-wildlife conflict in the ecologically fragile hill region.
The deceased has been identified as Jessy, hailing from Puthumala in Meppadi. Her husband, Shaji, a security guard at Meppadi's Dr. Moopen's Medical College, sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.
According to local residents and forest officials, the incident occurred around 6 AM at Choondi near Kallady when the couple was travelling on a scooter. Shaji was reportedly on his way to work when a wild elephant suddenly emerged onto the road and attacked them.
The elephant allegedly knocked the couple off the scooter and attacked them before retreating into the nearby forest area. Jessy suffered severe injuries in the attack and later succumbed, while Shaji was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.
The tragedy triggered anger and protests among local residents, who gathered in front of the Forest Department office demanding immediate intervention to prevent recurring elephant attacks in the region. Protesters accused authorities of failing to implement effective long-term measures despite repeated incidents of human casualties and crop destruction across Wayanad.
Residents pointed out that fear of wild elephant attacks has become a part of daily life in several plantation and forest-fringe villages, especially during early morning and night hours.
The incident once again highlights Kerala's escalating human-animal conflict crisis, particularly in Wayanad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and parts of Palakkad, where increasing wildlife intrusions into human settlements have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries in recent years.
Responding to the incident, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John assured that the government would take urgent steps to address the situation. He said compensation would be provided to the victim's family and discussions would be held with farmers, local representatives, and officials to evolve sustainable solutions.
The minister also indicated that new measures to tackle wildlife conflict would be announced ahead of Environment Day observances.
Wayanad District Forest Officer Ashiq Ali said an emergency financial assistance of ₹5 lakh would be handed over to Jessy's family immediately. He further announced that one dependent from the family would be offered temporary employment.
Forest authorities stated that intensified mitigation efforts, including solar fencing, surveillance, rapid response systems, and elephant management measures, are being planned in vulnerable areas.
Officials also confirmed that a high-level meeting involving the Forest Minister, Agriculture Minister, senior forest officers, and district authorities will be held in Wayanad on Saturday (May 30) to discuss long-term strategies to reduce human-wildlife conflict and prevent further loss of life.
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