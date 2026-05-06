Punjab: Woman Rescued, Had Jumped Into Bein River With 2 Sons, Who Died
ASI Baldev Singh said they have taken possession of the bodies of both the children and kept them in the morgue of the civil hospital.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Sultanpur Lodhi: Two children, aged 5 and 2, died when their mother jumped into the Bein river in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, Punjab, on Wednesday. While passers-by saved the mother, the children could not be rescued.
The woman was identified as Simran Kaur, wife of Bharpur Singh, resident of Adalat Chak village. She jumped into the river along with her two sons: Veer Pratap Singh, 5, and Gur Pratap Singh, 2.
Bharpur Singh, the father of the deceased children, said, "I had a minor argument with my wife last night. I also received a threatening call from my brother-in-law. I have evidence of this."
The distraught father said, "I had dropped my elder son Veer Pratap and younger son Gurpratap at school, but my wife brought the children from school and threw them into the Bein river and then jumped in herself. Even before this, there was a conflict in our house. I had told my wife's family about this, but they always laughed and dismissed my words, and today this incident has happened."
ASI Baldev Singh, Sultanpur Lodhi police station, said they have taken possession of the bodies of both the children and kept them in the morgue of the civil hospital. Considering the seriousness of the incident, an investigation has been started and the matter is being investigated from all angles.
Dr Akashdeep Sharma said that "two children were brought to the hospital, but both of them had already died".
Also read:
Punjab Blasts: Part Of Pakistan's Proxy War, Says DGP As NIA-Led Probe Begins
Twin Blasts Put Punjab On High Alert: Explosion Near Amritsar Cantt, Scooter Blast Near Jalandhar BSF HQ
Punjab: Man Shot In Bathinda Village In Presence Of Faridkot Police