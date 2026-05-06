ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Woman Rescued, Had Jumped Into Bein River With 2 Sons, Who Died

ASI Baldev Singh said they have taken possession of the bodies of both the children and kept them in the morgue of the civil hospital.

Father of the deceased children speaks to the media
Father of the deceased children speaks to the media (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sultanpur Lodhi: Two children, aged 5 and 2, died when their mother jumped into the Bein river in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, Punjab, on Wednesday. While passers-by saved the mother, the children could not be rescued.

The woman was identified as Simran Kaur, wife of Bharpur Singh, resident of Adalat Chak village. She jumped into the river along with her two sons: Veer Pratap Singh, 5, and Gur Pratap Singh, 2.

Bharpur Singh, the father of the deceased children, said, "I had a minor argument with my wife last night. I also received a threatening call from my brother-in-law. I have evidence of this."

The distraught father said, "I had dropped my elder son Veer Pratap and younger son Gurpratap at school, but my wife brought the children from school and threw them into the Bein river and then jumped in herself. Even before this, there was a conflict in our house. I had told my wife's family about this, but they always laughed and dismissed my words, and today this incident has happened."

ASI Baldev Singh, Sultanpur Lodhi police station, said they have taken possession of the bodies of both the children and kept them in the morgue of the civil hospital. Considering the seriousness of the incident, an investigation has been started and the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Dr Akashdeep Sharma said that "two children were brought to the hospital, but both of them had already died".

Also read:

Punjab Blasts: Part Of Pakistan's Proxy War, Says DGP As NIA-Led Probe Begins

Twin Blasts Put Punjab On High Alert: Explosion Near Amritsar Cantt, Scooter Blast Near Jalandhar BSF HQ

Punjab: Man Shot In Bathinda Village In Presence Of Faridkot Police

TAGGED:

BEIN RIVER
ADALAT CHAK VILLAGE
SULTANPUR LODHI
PUNJAB CRIME
WOMAN JUMPS INTO RIVER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.