ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Woman Rescued, Had Jumped Into Bein River With 2 Sons, Who Died

Father of the deceased children speaks to the media ( ETV Bharat )

Sultanpur Lodhi: Two children, aged 5 and 2, died when their mother jumped into the Bein river in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, Punjab, on Wednesday. While passers-by saved the mother, the children could not be rescued. The woman was identified as Simran Kaur, wife of Bharpur Singh, resident of Adalat Chak village. She jumped into the river along with her two sons: Veer Pratap Singh, 5, and Gur Pratap Singh, 2. Bharpur Singh, the father of the deceased children, said, "I had a minor argument with my wife last night. I also received a threatening call from my brother-in-law. I have evidence of this."