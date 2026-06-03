Woman Jumps From Third Floor With Child In Arms In Desperate Bid To Escape Delhi Hotel Fire
The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in the congested Hauz Rani locality, triggering panic among dozens of trapped occupants.
By PTI
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where a massive fire left at least 21 dead, eyewitnesses said. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in the congested Hauz Rani locality, triggering panic among dozens of trapped occupants.
As thick smoke engulfed the building and flames spread rapidly through the premises, several people were seen breaking window panes and calling for help.
"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," an eyewitness said.
Witnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses along with the child and may have sustained some injuries. She was immediately sent to a nearby hospital.
"She was carrying the child tightly and jumped when there was no other way out. People had already arranged mattresses below the building. Both survived, but she appeared to have suffered injuries," he added.
Residents of the area said local people rushed to help even before emergency services could reach the spot. Mattress shop owners and other residents placed mattresses on the road below the building.
At least 21 people were killed and over 40 rescued in the blaze, officials said. Several of the deceased were foreign nationals, as officials said the death toll may rise as many of the injured people remain in critical condition. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.
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