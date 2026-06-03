ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Jumps From Third Floor With Child In Arms In Desperate Bid To Escape Delhi Hotel Fire

A view of the fire-damaged restaurant where a fire broke out at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where a massive fire left at least 21 dead, eyewitnesses said. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in the congested Hauz Rani locality, triggering panic among dozens of trapped occupants.

As thick smoke engulfed the building and flames spread rapidly through the premises, several people were seen breaking window panes and calling for help.

"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," an eyewitness said.

Witnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses along with the child and may have sustained some injuries. She was immediately sent to a nearby hospital.