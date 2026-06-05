ETV Bharat / bharat

Ugandan Woman Isolated in Jaipur Hospital Over Suspected Ebola Symptoms

Jaipur: Rajasthan has gone on high alert after a woman who arrived in Jaipur from Uganda exhibited symptoms of the Ebola virus. She has been admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital in Jaipur and placed in a special isolation ward.

Hospital authorities and the health department are closely monitoring the situation. Samples from the woman have been sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for testing. Only after the report is received will it become clear whether she is infected with the Ebola virus or not.

Dr Anil Gupta, Superintendent of RUHS Hospital, stated that the Ebola infection has not yet been confirmed. "The woman exhibited certain symptoms consistent with the Ebola virus. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, she has been placed in isolation, and all necessary medical protocols are being followed," he said.

The health department has implemented special monitoring arrangements at the hospital, he said. Information regarding individuals who came in contact with the woman is also being collected so that they can be placed under surveillance if necessary.

The actual status of the infection will become clear only after the test results are received, he added. The Ebola virus is considered one of the world's most dangerous infectious diseases. It can spread through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan issued an alert regarding the Ebola virus. Instructions have been issued to all government and private hospitals in the state to remain vigilant.

Orders have also been given to screen travellers arriving from abroad—particularly those coming from African countries—at the airport to ensure timely detection of any potential infection.