Ugandan Woman Isolated in Jaipur Hospital Over Suspected Ebola Symptoms
Rajasthan government has issued orders to screen travellers coming from abroad, especially from African countries, reports Aditya Attre.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan has gone on high alert after a woman who arrived in Jaipur from Uganda exhibited symptoms of the Ebola virus. She has been admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital in Jaipur and placed in a special isolation ward.
Hospital authorities and the health department are closely monitoring the situation. Samples from the woman have been sent to a specialised laboratory in Pune for testing. Only after the report is received will it become clear whether she is infected with the Ebola virus or not.
Dr Anil Gupta, Superintendent of RUHS Hospital, stated that the Ebola infection has not yet been confirmed. "The woman exhibited certain symptoms consistent with the Ebola virus. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, she has been placed in isolation, and all necessary medical protocols are being followed," he said.
The health department has implemented special monitoring arrangements at the hospital, he said. Information regarding individuals who came in contact with the woman is also being collected so that they can be placed under surveillance if necessary.
The actual status of the infection will become clear only after the test results are received, he added. The Ebola virus is considered one of the world's most dangerous infectious diseases. It can spread through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.
Meanwhile, the Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan issued an alert regarding the Ebola virus. Instructions have been issued to all government and private hospitals in the state to remain vigilant.
Orders have also been given to screen travellers arriving from abroad—particularly those coming from African countries—at the airport to ensure timely detection of any potential infection.
Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma, Director of Public Health, stated that the health department is in constant touch with medical teams at Jaipur International Airport and has directed that special surveillance be maintained on travellers returning from abroad, especially from African nations.
Instructions have been issued to arrange for immediate isolation and treatment if suspicious symptoms are detected. The department has also designated the RUHS Hospital in Jaipur as a dedicated facility. Further, other district hospitals have been instructed to remain prepared to handle suspected patients.
Two suspected Ebola cases in Hyderabad
Meanwhile, the number of suspected Ebola cases at Gandhi Hospital in Telangana's capital Hyderabad has reached two. Mohammed Yagouch Ahmed from Sudan was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with symptoms of the disease. Another person who was in close contact with him is also being treated in a special isolation ward set up at Gandhi Hospital.
Ahmed (36), a Sudanese national, had symptoms of the Ebola virus during screening tests conducted at Shamshabad airport on Wednesday. Doctors said that both of them had come from Sudan. Currently, the two are in the special isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital.
Dr Sunil Kumar, the Ebola nodal officer in Gandhi Hospital, said that Ahmed was suffering from high fever. His samples were taken and sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology for testing. The samples are also sent to the National Virology Lab in Pune, and the reports are expected in a week. A 20-bed isolation ward has been set up in Gandhi to treat Ebola patients.
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