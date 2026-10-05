ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman From Telangana's Mahabubabad Dies In Road Accident In US

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman from Telangana's Mahabubabad died in a road accident in the United States, leaving her family and relatives devastated.

Supriya, who had been living in Missouri with her husband since 2022, was returning home from a restaurant after finishing her work early Sunday morning when a truck hit the car she was travelling in with a friend, according to her relatives.

Supriya died on the spot, while her friend who was travelling with her sustained serious injuries. She was shifted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Supriya was the eldest daughter of Daram Srinivas Rao, originally from Maripeda Bangla in Mahabubabad district. The family has been living in Simhadri Nagar Colony, Edulapuram Municipality in Khammam district, for the past four years.