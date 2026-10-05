Woman From Telangana's Mahabubabad Dies In Road Accident In US
A 30-year-old woman from Mahabubabad district died after a truck hit the car she was travelling in with a friend in Missouri.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman from Telangana's Mahabubabad died in a road accident in the United States, leaving her family and relatives devastated.
Supriya, who had been living in Missouri with her husband since 2022, was returning home from a restaurant after finishing her work early Sunday morning when a truck hit the car she was travelling in with a friend, according to her relatives.
Supriya died on the spot, while her friend who was travelling with her sustained serious injuries. She was shifted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Supriya was the eldest daughter of Daram Srinivas Rao, originally from Maripeda Bangla in Mahabubabad district. The family has been living in Simhadri Nagar Colony, Edulapuram Municipality in Khammam district, for the past four years.
The family members informed that Supriya had married Kodumuri Ranjith, a software professional, in 2021. The couple have a two-and-a-half-year-old son. While Ranjith works in the software sector, Supriya managed a restaurant in Missouri. News of Supriya's death left her parents, in-laws and relatives in shock.
Family members said that the arrangements were being made to bring Supriya’s mortal remains back to her hometown. Further details about the circumstances of the crash and the condition of the injured woman are awaited.
Read More