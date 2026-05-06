Woman Dies, Five Critical After C-Sections At Rajasthan Govt Hospital; Probe Ordered
Probe ordered after one woman dies and five remain critical due to kidney complications following C-sections at Rajasthan government hospital; families allege medical negligence.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Kota: A woman who had recently delivered a baby has died, and five others remain in critical condition after undergoing Caesarean sections at the government-run hospital here in Rajasthan. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, prompted an inquiry and closure of the post-operative ward in the healthcare facility.
According to officials, at least six women admitted to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota developed kidney-related complications after C-section surgery and were shifted to the Super Specialty Block, where one of them died while five others were currently admitted in the Nephrology ICU.
The families accused the hospital of medical negligence, alleging that the complications were due to “an adverse drug reaction or an infection".
Principal of Kota Medical College Dr Nilesh Jain said the incident occurred in the post-operative gynaecology ward, which has since been ordered closed.
“A total of 12 Caesarean deliveries were performed recently; however, the health of six women who had given birth suddenly deteriorated,” he said. “One woman has died, and five others have developed kidney-related complications. An inquiry committee has now been formed to investigate the entire matter.”
The deceased, Payal, a resident of Jhalkheda in Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh district, died early Tuesday. Those in critical condition have been identified as 29-year-old Ragini Meena from Jhadol in the Itawa area of the Kota district; Sushila from Barda Basti; Chandrakala from Karwad; Dhanni from Sanjay Nagar in Kota city; and Jyoti from Anantpura Crusher Basti.
Tina, Payal’s sister-in-law, said that she had delivered a baby boy on the afternoon of Monday, May 4, and “her condition subsequently worsened during the night". “She breathed her last in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Doctors attempted to save her, but she could not be revived,” she added.
According to doctors, Payal’s blood pressure dropped suddenly, and she experienced anxiety and a sensation of extreme heat. “We rushed her to the emergency ward, but efforts to revive her failed,” they said.
The family later took custody of the body. This was Payal’s second delivery; her first newborn had died shortly after birth.
Meanwhile, authorities, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Intelligence and local police, have begun an investigation and started gathering information.
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