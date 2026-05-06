ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Dies, Five Critical After C-Sections At Rajasthan Govt Hospital; Probe Ordered

Kota: A woman who had recently delivered a baby has died, and five others remain in critical condition after undergoing Caesarean sections at the government-run hospital here in Rajasthan. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, prompted an inquiry and closure of the post-operative ward in the healthcare facility.

According to officials, at least six women admitted to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota developed kidney-related complications after C-section surgery and were shifted to the Super Specialty Block, where one of them died while five others were currently admitted in the Nephrology ICU.

The families accused the hospital of medical negligence, alleging that the complications were due to “an adverse drug reaction or an infection".

Post-operative ward at New Medical College Hospital of Kota, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Principal of Kota Medical College Dr Nilesh Jain said the incident occurred in the post-operative gynaecology ward, which has since been ordered closed.