ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman's Career Choice Can't Be Branded Cruelty: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a woman's decision to pursue her career and secure a stable, safe environment for her child cannot be characterised as "cruelty" or "desertion". The apex court also criticised a family court's "feudalistic" finding that a dentist's professional ambitions amounted to cruelty, calling that approach regressive and ultra‑conservative. The family court's decision was upheld by the Gujarat High Court.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said: "We are well into the 21st Century, and yet an attempt by a qualified woman to pursue her professional career and to secure a safe and stable environment for the upbringing of her child has been treated as an act of cruelty and desertion by the Courts below."

We are constrained to observe that the approach adopted by the family court, as affirmed by the high court, is not only legally unsustainable but also deeply disquieting, the apex court stated.

Background

The matter originated from a matrimonial dispute between a qualified dentist and her husband, a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army. The couple got married in 2009. The wife initially sacrificed her private practice in Pune to join her husband at his place of posting in Kargil.

However, due to pregnancy and the subsequent medical complications of their daughter, who suffered from seizure episodes, the wife moved to Ahmedabad to access specialised medical facilities and provide a stable upbringing to the girl. She established a dental clinic there.

The family court, later supported by the high court, had granted the husband a divorce on the grounds of "cruelty" and "desertion".

What The Apex Court Said

The bench noted that the appellant’s endeavour to establish her own dental clinic at Ahmedabad, rather than allowing the professional qualification she had earned through years of effort to lie dormant and go to waste, has been viewed with disapproval. "Merely because her stance did not conform to the expectation of the husband and the in-laws that she must abandon her aspirations and reside with her husband at a remote location on account of his posting as an Army Officer," said the bench.

The bench said the reasoning permeating the impugned judgments appears to be founded upon deeply entrenched archaic societal assumptions that a wife’s professional identity is subject to an implied spousal veto. "That her autonomy must yield to the geographical and occupational demands of her husband; and that her decision to secure a safer and more conducive environment for the upbringing of her child, even at the cost of living separately for certain periods, would construe as a matrimonial default," it said.