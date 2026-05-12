Woman's Career Choice Can't Be Branded Cruelty: SC
The apex court set aside the "regressive" findings of the courts and said a wife's professional identity is not subject to "implied spousal veto"
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 12, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a woman's decision to pursue her career and secure a stable, safe environment for her child cannot be characterised as "cruelty" or "desertion". The apex court also criticised a family court's "feudalistic" finding that a dentist's professional ambitions amounted to cruelty, calling that approach regressive and ultra‑conservative. The family court's decision was upheld by the Gujarat High Court.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said: "We are well into the 21st Century, and yet an attempt by a qualified woman to pursue her professional career and to secure a safe and stable environment for the upbringing of her child has been treated as an act of cruelty and desertion by the Courts below."
We are constrained to observe that the approach adopted by the family court, as affirmed by the high court, is not only legally unsustainable but also deeply disquieting, the apex court stated.
Background
The matter originated from a matrimonial dispute between a qualified dentist and her husband, a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army. The couple got married in 2009. The wife initially sacrificed her private practice in Pune to join her husband at his place of posting in Kargil.
However, due to pregnancy and the subsequent medical complications of their daughter, who suffered from seizure episodes, the wife moved to Ahmedabad to access specialised medical facilities and provide a stable upbringing to the girl. She established a dental clinic there.
The family court, later supported by the high court, had granted the husband a divorce on the grounds of "cruelty" and "desertion".
What The Apex Court Said
The bench noted that the appellant’s endeavour to establish her own dental clinic at Ahmedabad, rather than allowing the professional qualification she had earned through years of effort to lie dormant and go to waste, has been viewed with disapproval. "Merely because her stance did not conform to the expectation of the husband and the in-laws that she must abandon her aspirations and reside with her husband at a remote location on account of his posting as an Army Officer," said the bench.
The bench said the reasoning permeating the impugned judgments appears to be founded upon deeply entrenched archaic societal assumptions that a wife’s professional identity is subject to an implied spousal veto. "That her autonomy must yield to the geographical and occupational demands of her husband; and that her decision to secure a safer and more conducive environment for the upbringing of her child, even at the cost of living separately for certain periods, would construe as a matrimonial default," it said.
The bench said such assumptions, rooted in a conservative patriarchal understanding of marital roles, are wholly incompatible with the progressive evolution of society, where dignity, autonomy, and equal participation of women in all spheres are increasingly recognised as fundamental to social advancement.
The bench said it must be emphasised that a well-educated and professionally qualified woman cannot be expected to be confined within the rigid boundaries of matrimonial obligations alone. "Marriage does not eclipse her individuality, nor does it subjugate her identity under that of her spouse," it added.
"It is for both the husband and the wife to balance their marital ties in a manner that respects mutual aspirations, and not for one to unilaterally dictate the life choices of the other," it said.
"What is portrayed as defiance in the impugned judgments is, in truth, an assertion of independence; what is labelled as desertion is, on a closer scrutiny, a consequence of circumstances shaped by professional commitments, the welfare of the minor child, and the realities of life," it said.
The bench said characterizing such conduct as cruelty or desertion effectively penalizes the appellant for exercising choices integral to her dignity and personhood.
"The expectation that a woman must invariably sacrifice her career and conform to traditional notions of an obedient wife meant for cohabitation, irrespective of her own aspirations or the welfare of the child, reflects a line of reasoning that is archaic, ultraconservative, and cannot be countenanced in the present-day scenario when women are leading various professional fields from the forefront," said the bench.
"In the present world, where women are making strides in leaps and bounds, merely because the husband was an Army Officer posted in a remote location, the expectation that the wife could not even think of pursuing her career in Dentistry, is indicative of regressive and feudalistic mindset," said the bench.
The bench set aside the "regressive" findings of the courts below and said a wife’s professional identity is not subject to an "implied spousal veto".
The bench, while deciding the cross-pleas filed by the estranged wife and the husband, took note of the woman’s submissions that she was no longer hopeful of a patch-up. The bench upheld the decree of divorce granted by the courts below on the ground of an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage and not on the basis of cruelty and desertion by her.
The bench noted that the man has remarried and refused to allow the husband’s plea that his wife be prosecuted for the offence of perjury. It, however, expunged the observations made by the family court against the woman.