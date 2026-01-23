Woman Held For Roaming Diplomatic Zones With Fake Embassy Plate In New Delhi
Published : January 23, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Crime Branch has carried out a major operation in the interest of national security. They arrested a woman who was moving around the national capital in an Innova car fitted with a fake foreign embassy number plate.
Police said that the accused had been freely accessing diplomatic zones and high-security areas of New Delhi.
Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-I), said the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) received specific intelligence on January 15, 2026, that a woman was repeatedly using a car bearing a forged foreign embassy registration plate to move through Delhi’s diplomatic enclaves.
Acting on the input, a special team led by Inspector Dilip Kumar was formed. Surveillance was mounted in the Vasant Vihar area, where the suspicious Innova car was identified on Street B-5 in B-Block.
Yadav said that at around 3.10 PM, the woman approached the vehicle and was apprehended just as she was about to start it. During questioning, she failed to produce any valid documents related to the car and claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy, but could not even name the embassy. She was subsequently taken to the Crime Branch office along with the vehicle.
In an official statement, Delhi Police said, "A woman was arrested in Delhi while roaming in a car fitted with a fake foreign embassy number plate. She frequently visited various embassies and high-security areas in New Delhi. Acting on intelligence inputs on January 15, 2026, a team of the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell, Crime Branch, arrested the woman from the Vasant Vihar area while she was driving an Innova car with a forged foreign embassy registration plate. During the search of the vehicle, another foreign embassy number plate was also recovered.”
During sustained interrogation, the woman admitted to using forged foreign embassy number plates. She told police that she had purchased the Innova car from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but had not transferred the vehicle to her name. To evade police checks and gain easy access to diplomatic and high-security zones, she got fake number plates made to resemble embassy registrations. Two more fake number plates were recovered during the search of the car, police said.
According to Yadav, the accused is a permanent resident of Assam and currently lives in Guwahati. She is a graduate and claims to be an all-India secretary of a political party. She also claimed to have worked as a consultant for a foreign embassy and to have counselled foreign students.
Police have seized her mobile phone and are conducting a detailed analysis of her contacts and activities to ascertain whether she had links with any organised network or posed a larger security threat.
