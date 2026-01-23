ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Held For Roaming Diplomatic Zones With Fake Embassy Plate In New Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Crime Branch has carried out a major operation in the interest of national security. They arrested a woman who was moving around the national capital in an Innova car fitted with a fake foreign embassy number plate.

Police said that the accused had been freely accessing diplomatic zones and high-security areas of New Delhi.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-I), said the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) received specific intelligence on January 15, 2026, that a woman was repeatedly using a car bearing a forged foreign embassy registration plate to move through Delhi’s diplomatic enclaves.

Acting on the input, a special team led by Inspector Dilip Kumar was formed. Surveillance was mounted in the Vasant Vihar area, where the suspicious Innova car was identified on Street B-5 in B-Block.

Yadav said that at around 3.10 PM, the woman approached the vehicle and was apprehended just as she was about to start it. During questioning, she failed to produce any valid documents related to the car and claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy, but could not even name the embassy. She was subsequently taken to the Crime Branch office along with the vehicle.