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Woman Alleges Rs 2.75 Lakh Jewellery, Cash Stolen From Train's AC Coach; Lucknow GRP Responds

The woman details her story in a video, claiming she pulled the emergency chain several times but received no help from RPF or railway staff.

Woman Alleges Rs 2.75 Lakh Jewellery, Cash Stolen From AC Coach; Lucknow GRP Responds
Woman Alleges Rs 2.75 Lakh Jewellery, Cash Stolen From AC Coach; Lucknow GRP Responds (Screengrab/ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A woman claims she was robbed of jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash at Lucknow Railway Station during her travel in a first-class AC coupe of Anand Vihar Terminal–New Jalpaiguri Express.

A video of the woman in tears detailing her story is being widely shared on social media, in which she claims she pulled the emergency chain four times but received no help from RPF or railway staff.

The official X handle of the SP Government Railway Police, Lucknow, responded to the video late Monday and said the concerned party had been directed to take necessary action. "For further assistance, please share your mobile number in our inbox or call 9454 40 25 45," the GRP SP responded in its message.

"My train number is 15726. All of my jewellery was stolen at Lucknow station. Someone entered the AC coupe and stole it. Thankfully, they did not take away my child. I had Jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash. All of it was stolen, that too from First AC," the woman, with tears in her eyes, says in the video.

She then claims that she pulled the chain four times to stop the train but "not even a single police person came to help".

"Yogi (Adityanath) sahab's government is here, but there is zero response. What should I do now? No one is coming to help us. We are not safe even in a closed cabin. What if they had taken my child, what would I have done?" she says.

The woman then again alleges that neither the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) nor any policemen came to her assistance.

The incident comes after two women passengers travelling in the reserved coach of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express were robbed off jewellery in the early hours of Sunday.

Read More

  1. Jodhpur-Hyderabad Train Halted For 2 Hrs In Maharashtra Over Youth 'Assault'; RPF Denies Charge
  2. Use Earphones Or Face Fines, Jail: Railway Zones To Educate Passengers On Mobile Phone Nuisance

TAGGED:

JEWELLERY STOLEN FROM AC COACH
WOMAN JEWELLERY CASH STOLEN
LUCKNOW GRP
ANAND VIHAR NEW JALPAIGURI EXPRESS
TRAIN ROBBERY CASE

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