ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Alleges Rs 2.75 Lakh Jewellery, Cash Stolen From Train's AC Coach; Lucknow GRP Responds

Hyderabad: A woman claims she was robbed of jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash at Lucknow Railway Station during her travel in a first-class AC coupe of Anand Vihar Terminal–New Jalpaiguri Express.

A video of the woman in tears detailing her story is being widely shared on social media, in which she claims she pulled the emergency chain four times but received no help from RPF or railway staff.

The official X handle of the SP Government Railway Police, Lucknow, responded to the video late Monday and said the concerned party had been directed to take necessary action. "For further assistance, please share your mobile number in our inbox or call 9454 40 25 45," the GRP SP responded in its message.

"My train number is 15726. All of my jewellery was stolen at Lucknow station. Someone entered the AC coupe and stole it. Thankfully, they did not take away my child. I had Jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash. All of it was stolen, that too from First AC," the woman, with tears in her eyes, says in the video.

She then claims that she pulled the chain four times to stop the train but "not even a single police person came to help".