ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Bihar; Cartridge, Pebbles Found In Private Part

Begusarai: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Begusarai district of Bihar, police said. The incident took place on June 11 near Chakiya police station when the victim stepped out to answer nature’s call at night, they said.

“The five accused forcibly dragged her to a secluded spot, tied her hands and feet with her clothes, and took turns raping her. When she resisted, they struck her repeatedly with a sharp object,” a police official said, citing the woman's complaint.

The attackers went further, stuffing a cartridge, a piece of wood, and pebbles into her private parts after she lost consciousness, according to police and hospital reports.

Police said the victim was initially hospitalised and discharged on June 12. But she had to be admitted again as her condition worsened. “Doctors found many foreign bodies in her body during an ultrasound. It was causing her severe pain and had potential to cause infection,” they said.