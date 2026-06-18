Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Bihar; Cartridge, Pebbles Found In Private Part
The attackers allegedly stuffed a cartridge, a piece of wood, and pebbles into her private parts after she lost consciousness, reports
Published : June 18, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Begusarai: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Begusarai district of Bihar, police said. The incident took place on June 11 near Chakiya police station when the victim stepped out to answer nature’s call at night, they said.
“The five accused forcibly dragged her to a secluded spot, tied her hands and feet with her clothes, and took turns raping her. When she resisted, they struck her repeatedly with a sharp object,” a police official said, citing the woman's complaint.
The attackers went further, stuffing a cartridge, a piece of wood, and pebbles into her private parts after she lost consciousness, according to police and hospital reports.
Police said the victim was initially hospitalised and discharged on June 12. But she had to be admitted again as her condition worsened. “Doctors found many foreign bodies in her body during an ultrasound. It was causing her severe pain and had potential to cause infection,” they said.
Meanwhile, the woman’s family accused the local police of negligence. They alleged previous rape attempts three months ago went unaddressed despite their complaint.
Police have launched a forensic probe into the incident, started raiding various places to apprehend the suspects. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anand Kumar Pandey promised swift action. About allegations of negligence, he said any officers found negligent would face strict action.
“This case has raised serious concerns about women’s safety and police sensitivity,” said Pandey, urging the public to cooperate. He said the victim remains under treatment at Sadar Hospital as the investigation continues.
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