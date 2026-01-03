Wolf Supermoon 2026 And Meteor Shower To Light Up Sky This Evening
Tonight’s Wolf Supermoon appears larger and brighter, accompanied by a meteor shower visible near the Big Dipper constellation in Gorakhpur’s clear night sky
Published : January 3, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Gorakhpur: This evening, skywatchers can enjoy a spectacular celestial show featuring January’s first full moon of 2026, known as the “Wolf Supermoon,” along with a meteor shower. Despite the bright moonlight, the event promises a fascinating glimpse into the wonders of our solar system.
“The Earth is closest to the Sun at the beginning of January every year. This happens when it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere. During winter, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun, so it receives oblique rays. When the Earth is closest to the Sun, it is called perihelion,” Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, explained.
‘Peri’ means near, and ‘helios’ means sun. Celestial bodies or natural objects orbiting in the solar system do not follow perfectly circular paths but rather elliptical or oval paths. “The Earth also orbits the Sun in an elliptical path. This means that there is a point on this path that is closest to the Sun and a point that is farthest from the Sun,” Singh said.
At the beginning of January, the Earth was approximately 3 per cent closer to the Sun, which is about 147.01 million kilometres. However, perihelion occurs roughly two weeks after the December solstice, Singh said.
“The distance from the Sun is not the cause of seasonal changes; rather, it is the Earth's axial tilt (approximately 23.5 degrees) that causes the change of seasons on Earth. During this time, the Northern Hemisphere receives the least direct sunlight, which is why they experience winter,” he said.
How and when to see the Wolf Supermoon
Astronomer Singh explained that in astronomical terms, the Wolf Moon refers to the full moon in January. It appears slightly larger and brighter than usual because the Moon is closer to the Earth.
“It is called the Wolf Moon because in ancient times, the howling of wolves was more frequently heard in rural areas during the winter months, hence the name Wolf Moon. It can be easily seen in clear weather without any special astronomical equipment,” he said.
“A full moon occurs when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, and its face is fully illuminated. Since the Moon's orbit is elliptical relative to the Earth, the distance between the Moon and the Earth varies throughout the month,” he said.
According to him, the Moon will appear at its highest point in the sky during the full moon. “The meteor shower will be clearly visible in the northeastern sky from midnight until dawn. The meteors will appear to originate from near the constellation Boötes, which is called its radiant point, located near the Big Dipper. If you have a small telescope, binoculars, or even a camera with a telephoto lens, you can see it more clearly,” he said.
