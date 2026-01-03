ETV Bharat / bharat

Wolf Supermoon 2026 And Meteor Shower To Light Up Sky This Evening

Illustration of astronomical events ( Astronomer Amarpal Singh )

Gorakhpur: This evening, skywatchers can enjoy a spectacular celestial show featuring January’s first full moon of 2026, known as the “Wolf Supermoon,” along with a meteor shower. Despite the bright moonlight, the event promises a fascinating glimpse into the wonders of our solar system. “The Earth is closest to the Sun at the beginning of January every year. This happens when it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere. During winter, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun, so it receives oblique rays. When the Earth is closest to the Sun, it is called perihelion,” Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, explained. Illustration of astronomical events (Astronomer Amarpal Singh) ‘Peri’ means near, and ‘helios’ means sun. Celestial bodies or natural objects orbiting in the solar system do not follow perfectly circular paths but rather elliptical or oval paths. “The Earth also orbits the Sun in an elliptical path. This means that there is a point on this path that is closest to the Sun and a point that is farthest from the Sun,” Singh said. At the beginning of January, the Earth was approximately 3 per cent closer to the Sun, which is about 147.01 million kilometres. However, perihelion occurs roughly two weeks after the December solstice, Singh said.