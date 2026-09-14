New Delhi Declaration Hits Out At Trade Barriers Without Naming US, EU: New Delhi-Based Trade Think Tank
Tariffs, WTO appellate body points to US; carbon-border measures to EU; secondary sanctions to US and EU measures against Russia, Iran; GTRI tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : September 14, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Trade is one of the key themes of the New Delhi Declaration. BRICS has pushed back against unilateral tariffs, sanctions and also carbon border measures, while calling for WTO reform. Without naming the US or the EU, many paragraphs of the declaration clearly signals concern over Washington led trade restrictions and Europe’s carbon border tax. It also backs local currency trade, cheaper cross border payments and stronger supply chains within BRICS.
According to a report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the New Delhi Declaration devotes 17 paragraphs to trade related issues, including tariffs, sanctions, WTO reform, supply chains and intra-BRICS commerce. While it avoids naming individual countries, several references point to specific policies. GTRI has identified the countries and measures behind these carefully worded concerns.
The declaration supports a rules based multilateral trading system and calls for the restoration of the WTO’s two-tier dispute-settlement mechanism, which is mentioned in para 20. According to GTRI, it appears to be aimed at the US, whose unilateral tariffs have violated WTO rules, while its refusal to approve new appellate body members has paralysed the WTO’s appeals system since December 2019.
The report also mentioned that the Declaration also expresses concern over trade restrictions inconsistent with the WTO, including indiscriminate tariff rises and 'protectionism under the guise of environmental objectives'. In para 21, the first reference appears to target recent US tariffs, while the second points at the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM, which adds a carbon related cost to imports.
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The BRICS Declaration also condemns unilateral economic and secondary sanctions that violate international law in para 22. This appears to refer to the US and European sanctions against Russia and Iran, as well as threats of secondary sanctions against countries and companies that continue trading with them. For example, the US has threatened penalties against firms and countries that purchase sanctioned Russian oil or conduct transactions with designated Iranian entities, suggested report.
According to GTRI, the declaration directly opposes 'unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist measures' such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, which is mentioned in para 108. This is a clear criticism of the EU’s CBAM, although the EU is not named. CBAM imposes an additional carbon related cost on exports of products like steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers to the EU, potentially weakening the competitiveness of developing country exports.
BRICS also calls for a fair and development oriented agricultural trading system and the revival of WTO agriculture negotiations in the para 63. This reflects concerns that existing WTO rules allow developed countries to provide large farm subsidies, while negotiations to correct these imbalances have made little progress.
Issues important to developing countries, like a permanent solution for public food stockholding and an effective Special Safeguard Mechanism to protect farmers from import surges, remain unresolved. Meanwhile, developed countries continue to provide substantial agricultural support that developing economies cannot afford to match.
According to GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, the New Delhi Declaration avoids naming countries, but its targets are often clear from the language used. References to unilateral tariffs and the paralysed WTO appellate body point to the US; criticism of carbon-border measures targets the EU’s CBAM; and opposition to economic and secondary sanctions appears directed at US and European measures against Russia and Iran.
This diplomatic ambiguity allowed BRICS to criticise specific Western policies without triggering an open confrontation, or exposing internal differences among its members, added Srivastava.
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