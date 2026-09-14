ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi Declaration Hits Out At Trade Barriers Without Naming US, EU: New Delhi-Based Trade Think Tank

New Delhi: Trade is one of the key themes of the New Delhi Declaration. BRICS has pushed back against unilateral tariffs, sanctions and also carbon border measures, while calling for WTO reform. Without naming the US or the EU, many paragraphs of the declaration clearly signals concern over Washington led trade restrictions and Europe’s carbon border tax. It also backs local currency trade, cheaper cross border payments and stronger supply chains within BRICS.

According to a report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the New Delhi Declaration devotes 17 paragraphs to trade related issues, including tariffs, sanctions, WTO reform, supply chains and intra-BRICS commerce. While it avoids naming individual countries, several references point to specific policies. GTRI has identified the countries and measures behind these carefully worded concerns.

PM Modi's speech at BRICS Summit on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

The declaration supports a rules based multilateral trading system and calls for the restoration of the WTO’s two-tier dispute-settlement mechanism, which is mentioned in para 20. According to GTRI, it appears to be aimed at the US, whose unilateral tariffs have violated WTO rules, while its refusal to approve new appellate body members has paralysed the WTO’s appeals system since December 2019.

The report also mentioned that the Declaration also expresses concern over trade restrictions inconsistent with the WTO, including indiscriminate tariff rises and 'protectionism under the guise of environmental objectives'. In para 21, the first reference appears to target recent US tariffs, while the second points at the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM, which adds a carbon related cost to imports.