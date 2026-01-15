ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: A Year Since Implementation, Nearly 5L People Have Applied For Marriage Registration Under UCC

Despite initial hiccups over how to register live-in relationships, and continuing troubles with server downtime, UCC a success due to free registry of marriages.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, others, with state UCC Rulebook
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, others, with state UCC Rulebook (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 15, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST

7 Min Read
By Rohit Kumar Soni

Dehradun: It's been almost a year since the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was implemented in Uttarakhand. During this period, nearly 5,00,000 people have applied for registration under the UCC. According to government data, a majority of applications are for registration of marriages, the number of which continues to increase.

Despite this, the UCC server is yet to be boosted, which often causes difficulties for the general public. What is the status of registration applications in these past 12 months? How many people have applied for each type of registration? What is the status of the UCC server?

Implementation Of UCC In Uttarakhand

The UCC has been in effect since January 27, 2025, when Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement UCC into law.

In the initial stages, there was very little interest among the people in getting themselves registered. There was also a lot of political rhetoric over how to register live-in relationships. However, over time, people's interest in the registration of marriages and live-in relationships, as well as other types of registration, has increased.

District-Wise Application Status For UCC Registrations:

Of the 4,98,688 applications for UCC registration filed in Uttarakhand so far, 4,75,639 have been approved, 19,120 rejected, while 2,615 are pending.

District Total Applications Approvals Rejections Pending

  1. Almora 26,364 24,758 1,365 139
  2. Bageshwar 22,418 21,549 769 50
  3. Chamoli 25,036 23,930 981 82
  4. Champawat 25,732 24,425 1,188 90
  5. Dehradun 61,446 58,160 2,710 394
  6. Haridwar 96,421 92,140 3,820 309
  7. Nainital 44,889 42,967 1,595 248
  8. Pauri 44,964 43,220 1,371 166
  9. Pithoragarh 28,162 26,739 1,256 103
  10. Rudraprayag 19,606 18,930 552 63
  11. Tehri 33,974 32,696 1,053 176
  12. Udham Singh Nagar 49,419 46,418 2,020 742
  13. Uttarkashi 20,257 19,707 440 53

Significantly, a majority of the applications received are for marriage registration. So far, 4,08,244 applications have been received for marriage registration, of which 3,89,125 marriage certificates have been issued.

Application Status For Different Kinds Of Registrations Under UCC:

Application TypeApplications SubmittedApprovedRejectedPending
Marriage registration4,08,2443,89,12515,7132,245
Acceptance of registered marriages85,01682,2232,399252
Divorce registration374312533
Live-in relationship registration15665813
Live-in relationship termination2200
Will registration4,8163,849857109

Fee Waiver For Marriage Registrations Till January 26

To encourage more people to register, the Uttarakhand government had initially waived the registration fees from June 6 to July 26, 2025, granting an exemption for marriages that took place after March 27, 2010 and before January 27, 2025. But with the enthusiasm seen among people for marriage registration, it was extended for another six months, till January 26, 2026, along with other benefits added to the scheme.

The following facilities are available to the public under the Uniform Civil Code:

  1. Marriage Registration.
  2. Acceptance of Registered Marriage.
  3. Registration of Divorce/Annulment of Marriage.
  4. Live-in Relationship Registration.
  5. Termination of Live-in Relationship.
  6. Intestate Succession - Declaration of Legal Heirs.
  7. Testamentary Succession - Registration of Will.
  8. Registration of Codicil.
  9. Registration of Revocation of Will/Codicil or Registration of Revival of a previously revoked Will/Codicil.
  10. Final declaration of Will/Codicil/Revival/Revocation.

Increased Public Interest Due To Free Registration

After the implementation of the UCC in the state, a fee of Rs 250 was fixed for registration. Marriage registration was also made mandatory for marriages that took place after March 27, 2010, and before January 27, 2025. Registration was also made mandatory for live-in relationships. In the initial stages, the public's interest in marriage registration was quite low, due to which the registration fee was waived and made free.

Along with this, registration of divorce or marriage dissolution decrees issued before the implementation of the UCC, until January 26, 2026, has also been made free of charge. Thus, people can register without any fee. However, a service charge of Rs 50 will have to be paid to the Common Service Centre (CSC) for registration through them.

Problems Due To Frequent Server Downtime

Although public interest in registration continues to rise, applicants continue to complain about the unreliability of the UCC portal's server. Just recently, it was down for about 20 days.

Although that glitch has now been fixed, given the increasing number of registration applications on the UCC portal, there is a need to increase the server's capacity, to eliminate public harassment from frequent server downtimes. Currently, the server is being provided by Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Dehradun. The Home Department is in discussions with the ITDA over increasing server capacity.

Awareness Campaigns Being Conducted

Talking to ETV Bharat about the implementation of the UCC in the state, Uttarakhand UCC Registrar-General V Shanmugam said, "UCC was implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, 2025. Since then, 4,98,688 people have applied for registration. Nodal officers have been appointed at every district to review the work of registrars and sub-registrars."

He added that the application format has been simplified, leading to a significant increase in applications. Extensive publicity and awareness campaigns are being conducted to reach every citizen. Camps are being organised as part of a public outreach programme to educate people. Continuous efforts are being made to achieve 100 per cent registration.

He also mentioned that a considerable number of applications have been received for live-in relationships, of which 68 have been approved, saying their aim is to encourage as many people as possible to register. "For this purpose, camps are being set up in villages. The waiver of registration fees has led to a significant increase in interest among people," he added.

Regarding issues faced by applicants due to the unreliability of the UCC server, the Registrar-General said some OTP-related problems were encountered recently. "Since the UCC portal is operated through a central server, some difficulties were observed, but these issues have now been resolved. Work is underway to increase the server capacity."

