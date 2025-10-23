ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls | Withdrawal Of Nominations Ends; Over 2,600 Papers Filed For Second Phase

The nomination withdrawal for Bihar’s second-phase polls concluded Thursday, with over 2,600 papers filed for 122 seats; Papers scrutiny ongoing.

In this image posted on Oct. 17, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during the nomination roadshow of BJP candidate from Siwan constituency Mangal Pandey for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Siwan.
In this image posted on Oct. 17, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during the nomination roadshow of BJP candidate from Siwan constituency Mangal Pandey for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Siwan. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: The withdrawal of nominations for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections ended on Thursday evening as the Election Commission (EC) officials are scrutinising the nomination papers. Over 2,600 nomination papers have been filed for 122 seats in this phase. Voting will be held on November 11 across 122 Assembly constituencies spread over 20 districts.

For the first phase polls slated on November 6, a totol of 1314 candidates will be contesting the battle of ballots. As per the figures released by the EC, 1690 people had filed nomination papers across 121 constituencies spread over 18 out of 38 districts of the state. Of these, the candidature of 315 were rejected on various grounds, while 61 of the valid candidates chose to withdraw from the contest.

In the second phase, polling will take place in the districts -- Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, East Champaran, West Champaran, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, and Supaul.

In Kaimur district’s Mohania (Reserved) constituency, the nomination of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shweta Suman was cancelled on Wednesday after her Scheduled Caste certificate was declared invalid.

In West Champaran’s Valmikinagar Assembly constituency, Jan Suraaj Party candidate Drig Narayan Prasad also faced rejection of his nomination papers for not resigning from his government teaching post before filing.

Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot declared Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav asked the National Democratic Alliance to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Read More

  1. Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Takes A Dig At Tejashwi Yadav’s CM Candidature, Calls RJD Promises 'Impractical'
  2. Bihar Elections 2025 | INDIA Bloc Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Chief Minister Face

TAGGED:

BIHAR POLLS SECOND PHASE
EC NOMINATION SCRUTINY
122 BIHAR CONSTITUENCIES
WITHDRAWAL AND REJECTIONS IN BIHAR
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR SECOND PHASE CONTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.