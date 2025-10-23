ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls | Withdrawal Of Nominations Ends; Over 2,600 Papers Filed For Second Phase

In this image posted on Oct. 17, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during the nomination roadshow of BJP candidate from Siwan constituency Mangal Pandey for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Siwan. ( PTI )

Patna: The withdrawal of nominations for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections ended on Thursday evening as the Election Commission (EC) officials are scrutinising the nomination papers. Over 2,600 nomination papers have been filed for 122 seats in this phase. Voting will be held on November 11 across 122 Assembly constituencies spread over 20 districts.

For the first phase polls slated on November 6, a totol of 1314 candidates will be contesting the battle of ballots. As per the figures released by the EC, 1690 people had filed nomination papers across 121 constituencies spread over 18 out of 38 districts of the state. Of these, the candidature of 315 were rejected on various grounds, while 61 of the valid candidates chose to withdraw from the contest.

In the second phase, polling will take place in the districts -- Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, East Champaran, West Champaran, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, and Supaul.

In Kaimur district’s Mohania (Reserved) constituency, the nomination of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shweta Suman was cancelled on Wednesday after her Scheduled Caste certificate was declared invalid.