Withdraw FIRs, Compensate Deceased NEET Aspirants: CJP's Saurav Das After SC Hearing
Supreme Court considering invoking Article 142 to quash all FIRs; CJP says Centre's High-Powered Committee proposal acceptable only if members are independent.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition regarding the quashing of FIRs registered nationwide against protesters linked with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the formation of a high-powered committee to resolve issues related to the agitation.
During the hearing, the Court sought a response from the Central government on the possibility of quashing the cases against the protesters en masse. After the hearing, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das stated that the Supreme Court is considering quashing all the FIRs collectively, by exercising its powers under Article 142, but that the Central government is not consenting to this.
He added that if the Supreme Court constitutes a High-Powered Committee, its members must be completely independent and impartial.
Saurav Das mentioned that during Tuesday's hearing, Supreme Court judges raised the idea of quashing all FIRs registered against protesters across the country with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Central Government. He noted that the Court expressed a desire to quash all FIRs by invoking its power to ensure "complete justice" under Article 142.
He pointed out that the Court had hinted at this direction during the previous hearing as well, and the issue was repeatedly raised by the Court on Tuesday. The key question now concerns the Central Government's stance; the CJP alleges that the government is not agreeing to the quashing of the FIRs.
Following the hearing, the CJP also clarified its position regarding the potential formation of a High-Powered Committee. Das stated that the organisation has no objection if the Supreme Court deems it necessary to form a High-Powered Committee to resolve the matter. However, the committee must be constituted in a manner that leaves no room for questions regarding its independence.
He emphasised that the committee should include individuals with a strong public record of integrity and impartiality. Particularly when a retired judge or another individual is appointed as the committee chairperson, there should be no serious questions regarding their past roles or decisions.
'Forming High-Powered Committee Not Enough'
Sourav Das stated that any such committee must earn the trust of the nation's youth and the general public, especially given the police action faced by the protesting youth. He emphasised that an 'unblemished' image and independence of committee members should be its greatest strengths.
Das also stated that in the current situation, the Supreme Court represents the greatest hope for the common people and those facing injustice. He noted that people look to the country's Apex court for impartial justice; therefore, the court's decision in this matter will have a far-reaching impact.
During the press conference, CJP also raised the assurances given by the government on July 25. Das alleged that there has been no progress on the issues regarding which the government had given assurances. He highlighted that key demands of the protesters include the withdrawal of FIRs and the provision of compensation to the families of deceased NEET aspirants.
Das stated that if the government fails to act on these issues, resentment among the youth will only intensify. They demanded that the government fulfill the assurances made to the youth involved in the movement.
'Labeling Protesters 'Dimagi Naxal' Won't Resolve Issue'
The CJP also objected to the government using terms like 'Dimagi Naxals' to allegedly describe the youth participating in the movement. Das stated that calling the youth by such names would neither make their demands disappear nor quell the movement.
He emphasised that the government should take steps towards dialogue and finding solutions regarding the youth's genuine demands. He added that trust between the government and the protesters could only be restored if the assurances made on July 25 were honoured.
The CJP stated that if the government fails to take concrete steps to fulfill its assurances, the organisation will convene a meeting of its national executive committee. The future strategy of the movement will be determined at this meeting.
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