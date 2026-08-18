ETV Bharat / bharat

Withdraw FIRs, Compensate Deceased NEET Aspirants: CJP's Saurav Das After SC Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition regarding the quashing of FIRs registered nationwide against protesters linked with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the formation of a high-powered committee to resolve issues related to the agitation.

During the hearing, the Court sought a response from the Central government on the possibility of quashing the cases against the protesters en masse. After the hearing, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das stated that the Supreme Court is considering quashing all the FIRs collectively, by exercising its powers under Article 142, but that the Central government is not consenting to this.

He added that if the Supreme Court constitutes a High-Powered Committee, its members must be completely independent and impartial.

Saurav Das mentioned that during Tuesday's hearing, Supreme Court judges raised the idea of ​​quashing all FIRs registered against protesters across the country with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Central Government. He noted that the Court expressed a desire to quash all FIRs by invoking its power to ensure "complete justice" under Article 142.

He pointed out that the Court had hinted at this direction during the previous hearing as well, and the issue was repeatedly raised by the Court on Tuesday. The key question now concerns the Central Government's stance; the CJP alleges that the government is not agreeing to the quashing of the FIRs.

Following the hearing, the CJP also clarified its position regarding the potential formation of a High-Powered Committee. Das stated that the organisation has no objection if the Supreme Court deems it necessary to form a High-Powered Committee to resolve the matter. However, the committee must be constituted in a manner that leaves no room for questions regarding its independence.

He emphasised that the committee should include individuals with a strong public record of integrity and impartiality. Particularly when a retired judge or another individual is appointed as the committee chairperson, there should be no serious questions regarding their past roles or decisions.

'Forming High-Powered Committee Not Enough'