ETV Bharat / bharat

With Tricolour In Hand, Russian Crew Aboard ISS Wish India Ahead Of Independence Day

Russian cosmonauts extend Independence Day greetings to India from the International Space Station ( Image Source: Roscosmos via ANI )

New Delhi: Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station have conveyed special greetings to the people of India as the nation prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day, holding the Indian tricolour and underscoring the enduring partnership between the two countries in space exploration.

In a video message, the cosmonauts extended congratulations and recalled the decades-long collaboration between Moscow and New Delhi, identifying space exploration as a central pillar of bilateral ties.

"Dear friends, today the Republic of India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day," cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said, offering wishes for peace and prosperity to the Indian people.

The cosmonauts linked the Independence Day observances with a significant milestone in human spaceflight, noting that the year also marks 65 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to journey into space.