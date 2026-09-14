With Three Minutes To Spare, Candidate Arrives At Wrong Centre For UPSC CDS Exam; Delhi Police Steps In
The anxious youth turned to the Delhi Police after which a North Avenue police station team escorted him to the allotted centre.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: A youth appearing for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination conducted in the capital on Sunday found himself in a dire situation when he mistakenly arrived at the wrong exam center instead of the one assigned to him. With only three minutes left before the exam was scheduled to begin, the anxious candidate—fearing he might miss the test—turned to Delhi Police for help.
Upon receiving the information, the North Avenue police station team swung into action and immediately took charge of transporting the candidate to the correct center. Thanks to the police's prompt response, the candidate reached the right center just one minute before the exam started and was able to appear for the CDS test.
🚔UPSC-CDS परीक्षा के लिए महज 3 मिनट पहले गलत सेंटर पर पहुंचे छात्र को @DCPNewDelhi के थाना नॉर्थ एवेन्यू के SHO रमेश कुमार सिंह व उनकी टीम ने तुरंत पुलिस वाहन द्वारा सही सेंटर पर पहुंचाया।@LokNiwasDelhi#DPCares pic.twitter.com/UtvuSsLX0g— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 13, 2026
The UPSC CDS-II and National Defence Academy (NDA-II) examinations were held in the capital on Sunday. A large number of candidates had arrived at various centers across Delhi for the CDS exam. Amidst this, one candidate ended up at the wrong center. By the time he realized his mistake, only three minutes remained before the exam was due to start.
Police assistance proves vital
Recognizing the candidate's distress, the North Avenue police station team acted without delay. SHO Ramesh Kumar and his team took immediate responsibility for transporting the candidate to the correct center. Understanding the urgency of the situation, the police team acted swiftly and escorted the candidate to his designated center at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kalibari.
Thanks to the police team's promptness and immediate assistance, he arrived at the correct center just one minute before the exam commenced, thereby securing his opportunity to take the test. Thus, the last-minute help provided by the police saved both the candidate's months of hard work and his chance to appear for the examination.
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