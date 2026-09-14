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With Three Minutes To Spare, Candidate Arrives At Wrong Centre For UPSC CDS Exam; Delhi Police Steps In

Three Minutes Before Reporting Time, Candidate Arrives At Wrong Centre For UPSC CDS Exam; Delhi Police Steps In ( Screengrab )

New Delhi: A youth appearing for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination conducted in the capital on Sunday found himself in a dire situation when he mistakenly arrived at the wrong exam center instead of the one assigned to him. With only three minutes left before the exam was scheduled to begin, the anxious candidate—fearing he might miss the test—turned to Delhi Police for help. Upon receiving the information, the North Avenue police station team swung into action and immediately took charge of transporting the candidate to the correct center. Thanks to the police's prompt response, the candidate reached the right center just one minute before the exam started and was able to appear for the CDS test.