With The Wedding Invitation, Came The Bullet: Elderly Woman Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh
In Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, three unidentified assailants kill an old woman after giving her a wedding invitation card.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST|
Updated : April 23, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Shivpuri: They came, touched her feet, gave her a wedding card, and then shot her in the head — in front of her innocent 13-year-old granddaughter.
The murder came to light around 3 pm on Wednesday in the Tendua police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. A land dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the killing.
According to information received from the police, the deceased, Ramsakhi Dhakad, was the second wife of Laxmi Narayan Dhakad. Laxmi Narayan had married Ramsakhi around 35 years ago, following the death of his first wife. He had three sons and two daughters from his first marriage while Ramsakhi had brought her son Munesh — born of her first husband — with her. Ramsakhi was unable to conceive any further after the second marriage. Currently, Munesh resides in Indore with his wife and children. He had visited the village just last month to assist with his mother's medical treatment.
Ramsakhi was at home with her granddaughter Radhika Dhakad, at the time of the incident. According to Radhika, three young men arrived on a motorcycle and knocked at the door, claiming they had come to deliver a wedding invitation. The grandmother, who was inside the house, opened the door. The armed assailants touched her feet in a traditional gesture of respect (pranam) and then, abruptly — right in front of the innocent child — shot Ramsakhi in the head. After committing the crime, the accused fled on their motorcycle.
Ramsakhi's brother Mahesh Dhakad suspected a land dispute to be the underlying cause of the murder. He stated, "My brother-in-law Lakshmi Narayan owned approximately 35 bighas of land, which was subsequently divided between his first wife's five children and Ramsakhi. Ramsakhi wished to transfer her share of the land to her son Munesh Dhakad. The mutation process was already underway. However, Lakshmi Narayan's sons — Shivraj Singh, Sahab Singh, and Ram Krishna — were opposing this move. It is alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to have Ramsakhi murdered before the land mutation could be finalised."
Mahesh Dhakad said, "My sister had raised and nurtured her stepchildren just as she would her own biological children. Yet, today, those very individuals stand accused of orchestrating her murder. This incident, occurring within the confines of the family, is deeply tragic and shocking. My brother-in-law Lakshmi Narayan had passed away in Gwalior due to illness."
Regarding this case, Neetu Singh Dhakad, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tendua Police Station, stated, "A case of murder has been registered against unidentified assailants. The police are actively engaged in the search for the accused, and a comprehensive investigation into the entire matter is underway. At this juncture, the case remains highly sensitive and is still under active investigation. Therefore, no further details can be disclosed at this time."