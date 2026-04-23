ETV Bharat / bharat

With The Wedding Invitation, Came The Bullet: Elderly Woman Shot Dead In Madhya Pradesh

Shivpuri: They came, touched her feet, gave her a wedding card, and then shot her in the head — in front of her innocent 13-year-old granddaughter.

The murder came to light around 3 pm on Wednesday in the Tendua police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. A land dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the killing.

According to information received from the police, the deceased, Ramsakhi Dhakad, was the second wife of Laxmi Narayan Dhakad. Laxmi Narayan had married Ramsakhi around 35 years ago, following the death of his first wife. He had three sons and two daughters from his first marriage while Ramsakhi had brought her son Munesh — born of her first husband — with her. Ramsakhi was unable to conceive any further after the second marriage. Currently, Munesh resides in Indore with his wife and children. He had visited the village just last month to assist with his mother's medical treatment.

Ramsakhi was at home with her granddaughter Radhika Dhakad, at the time of the incident. According to Radhika, three young men arrived on a motorcycle and knocked at the door, claiming they had come to deliver a wedding invitation. The grandmother, who was inside the house, opened the door. The armed assailants touched her feet in a traditional gesture of respect (pranam) and then, abruptly — right in front of the innocent child — shot Ramsakhi in the head. After committing the crime, the accused fled on their motorcycle.