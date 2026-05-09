With The Change Of Guard In West Bengal, Will The Administration Return To Writers’ Building?
The new BJP government is examining the feasibility of returning to Writers’ Building. PWD has been asked to prepare a preliminary report, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Kolkata: The Mahakaran (Secretariat) in Kolkata's famous Writers’ Building is set to return to its former glory. With the political transition in West Bengal, plans to administer the state from this very location once again are taking shape.
The scent of history permeates the breeze drifting through the old windowpanes of the Writers’ Building that has silently witnessed British rule, the Freedom Struggle, shifts in power and political conflicts.
Administrative sources say the new BJP government is seriously examining the feasibility of returning to Mahakaran. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already begun preparing a preliminary report. Detailed assessments are underway to determine which sections can be rapidly renovated for immediate use, where the Chief Minister's office and other key departments can be housed, and how this historic architectural beauty can be seamlessly integrated with modern technology.
Part Of Bengal's Administrative Memory
Political observers feel the move to return the administration to the Writers’ Building carries symbolic significance, as over the last decade, Nabanna had emerged as the epicenter of Bengal's administrative and political power. They feel Nabanna has always been, at its core, merely a modern administrative complex. It lacks the emotional resonance of history and the layered strata of political memories. The Writers' Building, on the other hand, represents a fundamental component of Bengal's political identity.
During the British era, it was constructed to house the ‘writers’ or clerks of the East India Company. Its construction began in 1777 from architectural plans made by Thomas Lyon. Erected in the vicinity of the old Fort William, this structure eventually evolved into the very heartbeat of Bengal's administration.
As historian Biswajit De observes, "The Writers' Building is not merely an office; it is an integral part of Bengal's administrative memory."
With the passage of time, this edifice ceased to be merely an administrative office and transformed into a symbol of political power. Since Independence, a succession of Chief Ministers have governed the state from the very corridors of this building. Many of Bengal's pivotal decisions, political conflicts, social movements and administrative milestones have originated from within the chambers of this historic edifice.
Memories Of Freedom Struggle: Benoy, Badal, Dinesh
Above all, this building is inextricably linked with the sentiments of the Freedom Struggle. On December 8, 1930, revolutionaries Benoy Basu, Badal Gupta and Dinesh Gupta entered the Writers' Building. Their target was the notorious British officer Simpson. That historic ‘battle of the verandah’ remains, to this day, a symbol of the anti-British movement, and of Bengal's fight for dignity. Thus, for many, a return to the Writers' Building is akin to a return to history itself.
A section of the political establishment feels the decision carries a distinct political message. If the new government were to truly return to the Writers' Building, it could serve as a powerful symbol of a ‘return to tradition’. It would allow for the simultaneous projection of two key messages: A revitalisation of historic British-era architecture, and a return of Bengal's long-standing administrative culture.
Beyond symbolism, there are practical considerations as well. The general public believes that given its central location in Kolkata, commuting to Writers' is convenient. For people hailing from various corners of the city, this address remains an easily accessible hub.
The area serves as a central node for every mode of transport, including Metro, buses, trams and trains. In comparison, reaching Nabanna is often a time-consuming endeavour. Hence, many believe Writers' would prove to be a far more efficient venue for administrative operations.
21st Century Challenges For 18th Century Building
However, the challenges are by no means insignificant. Due to prolonged disuse, several sections of the building are in dire need of renovation. The entire administrative infrastructure, including modern facilities, digital networks and security systems, must be built anew. Engineers and administrative officials have already inspected the building on multiple occasions. Everything, from structural integrity and safety to information technology infrastructure, is currently being thoroughly assessed.
Particular emphasis is being laid on security arrangements. Given its location at the heart of the city, a section of the administration believes a distinct security plan must be devised for the complex. This is because, once it resumes functioning as the administrative headquarters, the daily influx of thousands of people into the premises is bound to increase significantly.
However, no final decision has been officially announced yet. According to sources, a definitive blueprint will only be formulated after multiple rounds of reports, reviews and security assessments.
Till then, the question that remains is whether Bengal will once again be governed from those historic red brick corridors? Only time will provide the definitive answer.