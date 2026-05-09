ETV Bharat / bharat

With The Change Of Guard In West Bengal, Will The Administration Return To Writers’ Building?

Kolkata: The Mahakaran (Secretariat) in Kolkata's famous Writers’ Building is set to return to its former glory. With the political transition in West Bengal, plans to administer the state from this very location once again are taking shape.

The scent of history permeates the breeze drifting through the old windowpanes of the Writers’ Building that has silently witnessed British rule, the Freedom Struggle, shifts in power and political conflicts.

Administrative sources say the new BJP government is seriously examining the feasibility of returning to Mahakaran. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already begun preparing a preliminary report. Detailed assessments are underway to determine which sections can be rapidly renovated for immediate use, where the Chief Minister's office and other key departments can be housed, and how this historic architectural beauty can be seamlessly integrated with modern technology.

Part Of Bengal's Administrative Memory

Political observers feel the move to return the administration to the Writers’ Building carries symbolic significance, as over the last decade, Nabanna had emerged as the epicenter of Bengal's administrative and political power. They feel Nabanna has always been, at its core, merely a modern administrative complex. It lacks the emotional resonance of history and the layered strata of political memories. The Writers' Building, on the other hand, represents a fundamental component of Bengal's political identity.

During the British era, it was constructed to house the ‘writers’ or clerks of the East India Company. Its construction began in 1777 from architectural plans made by Thomas Lyon. Erected in the vicinity of the old Fort William, this structure eventually evolved into the very heartbeat of Bengal's administration.

As historian Biswajit De observes, "The Writers' Building is not merely an office; it is an integral part of Bengal's administrative memory."

With the passage of time, this edifice ceased to be merely an administrative office and transformed into a symbol of political power. Since Independence, a succession of Chief Ministers have governed the state from the very corridors of this building. Many of Bengal's pivotal decisions, political conflicts, social movements and administrative milestones have originated from within the chambers of this historic edifice.

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