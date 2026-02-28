With A Stable, Cooperative Government Across The Border, Malda Hotel Owners Lift Ban On Bangladeshi Visitors
Hotel owners in Malda, whose business depends a lot on Bangladeshi visitors, had stopped allowing them after India stopped giving visas in December 2025.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
Malda: Hotel owners in West Bengal's Malda district, which borders Bangladesh, are breathing a sigh of relief. Nearly two years after they had closed the doors of their hotels to Bangladeshis, after the Indian government stopped issuing tourist visas to citizens of the neighbouring country, they are welcoming back Bangladeshi visitors.
The unofficial ban began after agitations in Bangladesh toppled the Sheikh Hasina government there in 2024, and the country plunged into a period of turmoil, which didn't end with the installation of a temporary government helmed by Muhammad Yunus. During this period, only students and patients were exempted. Not only did this affect regular visitors, it also affected border trade between the two countries.
But now, after the BNP government has come to power in Bangladesh, and its leader, former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has declared his intent of building good relations with India again, relations between the two countries have begun to thaw. And hotels in Malda district are happy. Bangladeshis were among their biggest customers.
The number of hotels and restaurants recognised by the Malda Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association is 94. However, there are several hotels and dhabas besides these. In total, there are over 150 places where visitors can stay overnight. Every day, 200-250 Bangladeshi citizens used to rent rooms in hotels here.
Krishnendu Chowdhury, secretary of the Malda Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, said, "The unrest in Bangladesh started increasing gradually from December 2025. Considering the situation, we were forced to close our hotels to Bangladeshi visitors. Now, after the elections, a new government has been established there, and relations between the two countries is also gradually improving."
Regarding the normalisation of relations between the two countries, he said, "The Central government is re-introducing visas for Bangladeshis. I have heard that the new Bangladeshi government will also lift several restrictions. Earlier, 300-350 Bangladeshis used to arrive here every day via the Mahdipur border alone. Some of them come for medical treatment, others for studies or to visit relatives. Considering all these factors, we have lifted the ban on staying in hotels for Bangladeshis. Every Bangladeshi who comes to this country with valid documents can now stay in any hotel in Malda. They will not face any inconvenience."
Ujjwal Saha, President of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, "Diplomatic relations with India have started improving since the formation of the new government in Bangladesh. Both the governments have taken a positive role in this regard. We are hopeful that this will lead to a revival in international trade between the two countries. Hundreds of Bangladeshi citizens come to this country every day through the Mahdipur border for various reasons. Until now, hotels in Malda were closed to them. The hotel owners have withdrawn that ban. This is very good news for both the countries."
Also Read:
- Siliguri Hoteliers Lift Ban On Bangladeshi Tourists Amid Diplomatic Changes
- PM Tarique Rahman Vows To Turn Bangladesh Into Safe Land For People Of All Faiths
- PM Modi Invites Bangladesh PM To India, Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthen Multifaceted Bilateral Ties
- West Bengal SIR Final Electoral Roll To Be Published Today, 60 Lakh Voters Under Review