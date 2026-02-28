ETV Bharat / bharat

With A Stable, Cooperative Government Across The Border, Malda Hotel Owners Lift Ban On Bangladeshi Visitors

Malda: Hotel owners in West Bengal's Malda district, which borders Bangladesh, are breathing a sigh of relief. Nearly two years after they had closed the doors of their hotels to Bangladeshis, after the Indian government stopped issuing tourist visas to citizens of the neighbouring country, they are welcoming back Bangladeshi visitors.

The unofficial ban began after agitations in Bangladesh toppled the Sheikh Hasina government there in 2024, and the country plunged into a period of turmoil, which didn't end with the installation of a temporary government helmed by Muhammad Yunus. During this period, only students and patients were exempted. Not only did this affect regular visitors, it also affected border trade between the two countries.

But now, after the BNP government has come to power in Bangladesh, and its leader, former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has declared his intent of building good relations with India again, relations between the two countries have begun to thaw. And hotels in Malda district are happy. Bangladeshis were among their biggest customers.

The number of hotels and restaurants recognised by the Malda Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association is 94. However, there are several hotels and dhabas besides these. In total, there are over 150 places where visitors can stay overnight. Every day, 200-250 Bangladeshi citizens used to rent rooms in hotels here.