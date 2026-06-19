ETV Bharat / bharat

With Sustainable Agriculture, NE Has Potential To Become India's Next Growth Engine: Sitharaman

Bhoirymbong: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Northeast has the potential to become India's next engine of growth by leveraging its strengths in sustainable agriculture and premium organic produce. She also asserted that Meghalaya is uniquely positioned to lead because of the trust it commands in global markets.

Inaugurating the Northeast's largest organic spice processing plant of the Eastern Ri-Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd here, Sitharaman said, "The future of agriculture increasingly belongs not to those who produce the most, but to those who produce the best -- cleaner, more traceable, more trusted and more premium."