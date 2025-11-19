ETV Bharat / bharat

With Success In Andhra Pradesh, Security Agencies Confident Of Eliminating Naxalism By March, 2026

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of two back to back major offensives against naxals in Andhra Pradesh, security agencies are optimistic that they will be able to trace the remaining top naxal leaders and wipe out the menace from the country by March 2026.

A senior security official monitoring the ongoing anti-naxal operation told ETV Bharat on Wednesday in New Delhi that some of the top leaders including Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji alias Deoji alias Devuji, the current general secretary of the outfit is on the top of the target list prepared by the security agencies.

“There are several other top naxal leaders like Paka Hanumanthu alias Ganesh Uike, Mall Raja Reddy alias Sangram, Pathiram Manjhi, Misir Besra alias Sagar etc who are at large. Once we get all the top leaders either arrested or eliminated, Naxalism will come to an end,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

Quoting intelligence reports, the official said that the number of central committee members of naxal has come down to 10-15 from 42 in 2004. According to the official, the number of Politbureau members of the outfit has also decreased following large scale anti-naxal operations.

The Central Committee and Politbureau are the highest-level leadership bodies of the Maoists. This central committee is the top leadership body of the organization whereas politburo functions as the executive committee of the Central Committee.

When asked about the existence of former general secretary of Naxal, Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy, the official said, “Ganapathy is not active due to his health condition.”

The official also ruled out any possibility that the naxals who are at large, could have fled the country. “They are hiding along the inter-state border areas. In fact, all our agencies are keeping a close watch on the movements of all wanted terrorists and criminals. Any move by them to leave the country will be detected,” the official added.

During a meeting held recently in the national capital over the naxal menace in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked all the naxal affected states to come together and continue the joint anti-naxal operations.

On Tuesday, security agencies killed Madvi Hidma, a top Maoist commander who led 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Hidma was killed along with his wife and four other Maoists in the encounter.

On Wednesday, seven more Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh. “In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have been killed until now, according to information received from the field,” said Mahesh Chandra Laddha, Additional Director General of Andhra Pradesh Intelligence.

In another recent meeting with security agencies, Shah reiterated the intention of the Central government to wipe out naxalism from the country by March 2026.