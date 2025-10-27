ETV Bharat / bharat

With Several Landmark Verdicts Under His Name, Justice Surya Kant To Be Next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Surya Kant is set to be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will be the 53rd judge to assume the coveted office after his name was recommended by CJI BR Gavai to the Centre on Monday. He is the senior-most judge slated to succeed Justice Gavai when the latter retires on November 24, 2025. He will have a tenure of around 15 months till he retires on February 9, 2027.

Justice Kant comes from a middle-class family of Hisar in Haryana. Born on February 10, 1962, he has ascended the ranks from being a lawyer to the CJI. He had topped with first division in the Master of Law exam conducted by Kurukshetra University.

Even while being the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh, the office he had assumed on October 5, 2018, he delivered some landmark judgements. Justice Kant's two decades of rich experience on the bench has been marked by some of the landmark verdicts.

He had been appointed a Supreme Court judge on May 24, 2019. The prominent verdicts coming from him include judgements related to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, electoral roll revision on Bihar and the Pegasus spyware case, along with matters related to gender parity and corruption in the system.

As a Supreme Court judge, he was a part of the recent presidential reference on the powers of the Governor and President in dealing with bills passed by state assemblies, the judgement on which is eagerly awaited, given its ramifications across the country. He was also a part of the bench that came up with the landmark intervention of keeping the sedition law that dates back to the colonial times in abeyance while directing that no new cases be registered under it until a government review.

In recent times, his most notable intervention came in the form of getting the Election Commission of India to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters that were excluded from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The intervention came while hearing a plethora of petitions challenging the ECI's panel's move to undertake SIR in Bihar just ahead of the state assembly polls.

In a matter pertaining to removing gender bias, he had passed an order as a part of a bench reinstating a woman Sarpanch who had been illegally removed from office. Furthermore, Justice Kant is credited with the reservation of one-third seats for women in bar associations, including that of the Apex court.

It was his bench that had ordered the constitution of a five-member panel under Justice Indu Malhotra (now retired) to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in 2022. He had underlined that such matters required 'a judicially trained mind'.

It was Justice Kant that had upheld the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand while emphasising its strategic importance for national security while balancing the environmental concerns. He is also credited with upholding the One Rank-One Pension norm for defence forces as something that is constitutionally valid. At the same time, he is in the process of hearing a petition of women officers in the forces seeking parity in permanent commission.