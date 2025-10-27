With Several Landmark Verdicts Under His Name, Justice Surya Kant To Be Next Chief Justice of India
His name was recommended to the Centre by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday
Published : October 27, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Justice Surya Kant is set to be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). He will be the 53rd judge to assume the coveted office after his name was recommended by CJI BR Gavai to the Centre on Monday. He is the senior-most judge slated to succeed Justice Gavai when the latter retires on November 24, 2025. He will have a tenure of around 15 months till he retires on February 9, 2027.
Justice Kant comes from a middle-class family of Hisar in Haryana. Born on February 10, 1962, he has ascended the ranks from being a lawyer to the CJI. He had topped with first division in the Master of Law exam conducted by Kurukshetra University.
Even while being the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh, the office he had assumed on October 5, 2018, he delivered some landmark judgements. Justice Kant's two decades of rich experience on the bench has been marked by some of the landmark verdicts.
He had been appointed a Supreme Court judge on May 24, 2019. The prominent verdicts coming from him include judgements related to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, electoral roll revision on Bihar and the Pegasus spyware case, along with matters related to gender parity and corruption in the system.
As a Supreme Court judge, he was a part of the recent presidential reference on the powers of the Governor and President in dealing with bills passed by state assemblies, the judgement on which is eagerly awaited, given its ramifications across the country. He was also a part of the bench that came up with the landmark intervention of keeping the sedition law that dates back to the colonial times in abeyance while directing that no new cases be registered under it until a government review.
In recent times, his most notable intervention came in the form of getting the Election Commission of India to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters that were excluded from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The intervention came while hearing a plethora of petitions challenging the ECI's panel's move to undertake SIR in Bihar just ahead of the state assembly polls.
In a matter pertaining to removing gender bias, he had passed an order as a part of a bench reinstating a woman Sarpanch who had been illegally removed from office. Furthermore, Justice Kant is credited with the reservation of one-third seats for women in bar associations, including that of the Apex court.
It was his bench that had ordered the constitution of a five-member panel under Justice Indu Malhotra (now retired) to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in 2022. He had underlined that such matters required 'a judicially trained mind'.
It was Justice Kant that had upheld the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand while emphasising its strategic importance for national security while balancing the environmental concerns. He is also credited with upholding the One Rank-One Pension norm for defence forces as something that is constitutionally valid. At the same time, he is in the process of hearing a petition of women officers in the forces seeking parity in permanent commission.
He was also a part of the bench that heard the infamous case pertaining to the controversial podcast by Ranveer Allahabadia, who was accused of making ‘derogatory’ remarks during the show. The bench had famously observed that "freedom of speech is not a licence to flout societal norms" while cautioning the podcaster.
Justice Kant had led the bench that had taken to task many stand-up comedians for ridiculing the disabled on their shows. These included Samay Raina of 'India's Got Latent'. The bench had asked the Centre to frame guidelines for regulating online content.
Yet another important decision coming from a bench where he was a part on the freedom of speech pertained to a minister in Madhya Pradesh Vijay Shah, for his remarks on Defence spokesperson during Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The bench had underlined that freedom of speech is not absolute and pulled up the minister while saying that every word uttered by him has to come with a sense of responsibility.
He has repeatedly pointed out that corruption undermines governance and public trust and has even called it a "serious societal threat" in a verdict delivered in 2023, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was ordered to investigate 28 cases wherein an ‘unholy nexus’ of banks and developers had cheated buyers of homes.
It was a bench led by him that had granted bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case that was being probed by the CBI while calling on the CBI to work towards dispelling the image of it being a "caged parrot". He has also been a part of the bench that directed the Centre to form an expert committee to come up with protective measures for the domestic helps that are a vulnerable workforce not governed by a legal framework.
Ever since he became a Supreme Court judge, he has been a part of over 300 benches. In the process, he has contributed to the jurisprudence covering constitutional, administrative and criminal law. While delivering another important judgement, he had cautioned the courts to be "mindful of collateral privacy infringements" when they called for DNA tests in paternity disputes.
Justice Kant, as a part of a bench, had appointed a three-member probe panel of cyber experts in 2021 to look into the alleged misuse of Pegasus, an Israeli spyware, for surveillance of certain people, including those associated with the media. The bench had observed that the state cannot get a "free pass" every time for raising the spectre of national security. It cannot be the "bugbear" from which the judiciary shies away.
He was also among the seven members of the bench that had opened the way for reconsideration of the minority status of the Aligarh Muslim University by overruling a judgement of 1967. As an appointee to the top judicial post, he will be facing the challenge of addressing the high case pendency before the Indian judiciary. The figure stands at a staggering number of around 90,000 cases.
