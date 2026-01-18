ETV Bharat / bharat

With Renovated Platform Complex, Medaram Stands Ready For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara 2026

State’s Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy disclosed, "We are constructing structures that will remain intact for 200 years. We are not just creating a flurry of activity during the festival period but are developing infrastructure to meet future needs. We have acquired 19 acres of land and need to acquire another 43 acres. We are constructing roads and bathing ghats so that even if crores of people come to the festival, they can have a satisfying darshan and leave.''

After the previous visit of the Chief Minister to Medaram, the reconstruction and expansion of the premises began with a short-term plan. The works undertaken by the Roads and Buildings Department were interrupted several times due to rains. The installation of massive stone structures amidst the presence of lakhs of devotees was carefully undertaken, and 98% of it has been completed.

During the Mahajatara (grand festival) slated from January 28 to January 31, devotees visit the altars of Sammakka and Saralamma besides offering prayers at the nearby altars of Govindaraj and Pagididda Raju. In the past, devotees faced difficulties due to overcrowding. To address this concern, the state government has renovated the premises in a sacred and permanent manner, in accordance with the customs and culture of the tribal people. The government has allocated Rs 251 crore for the development of Medaram, of which Rs 101 crore is being spent on the altar premises.

The renovation has been completed in just three months, and the new complex will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday.

The new look showcases scenes depicting a thousand-year history and vividly portrays the customs and traditions of the indigenous Koya tribes. The state government has tried to address the difficulties faced by the devotees. The platform complex has undergone a complete transformation, and from now on, 8000 people will have the opportunity to simultaneously visit the platforms of Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraj and Pagididda Raju.

Hyderabad: Medaram in Telangana's Mulugu district stands ready for its famous Sammakka Saralamma Jatara this January as its platform complex has been renovated to give it a glorious look. The historical venue has been adorned with stone walls and stone archways reflecting the customs and traditions of the Koya tribes while enhancing the glory of the forest goddesses.

Medaram in Mulugu district (ETV Bharat)

The sculptor at the site, Dr Emani Shivanagi Reddy, pointed out that completing such a massive project in a short time with so many sculptors can be considered a rare achievement. "I am playing my part in selecting the stone, carving the sculptures and installing the carved stones, according to the wishes of the tribal communities," he said.

Another sculptor Dr D Hariprasad, said that those working at the site got an opportunity to showcase the tribal culture and heritage to the world. "My team and I have worked very hard on designing the sculptures and structures. We have carved rare sculptures and symbols in a way that everyone can understand. This is the first time that tribal culture has been given form through sculptures," he underlined.

A fair amount of research has also gone into the execution of the project. Researchers have been working on the history of the site in depth.

An expert on tribal history, Maipathi Arun Kumar, underlined, "We have observed that the genealogies and clans of the tribals are disappearing. We have brought to light 236 tribal deity festivals and have identified the history of their ancestors. There is no history of temples being built for tribals in the country. Keeping in mind the government's reconstruction of the altars at Medaram, we, along with the priests, provided the necessary clan and lineage symbols. These were then sculpted into the idols here."

Medaram is a mirror reflecting the ancient glory and culture of the tribal people. While implementing the government’s comprehensive plan, the sculptors have constructed a 50-foot main entrance on the main road and eight courtyard entrances.

Two large platforms and two smaller ones were designed parallel to each other. The courtyard was expanded to ensure that devotees could easily have darshan (viewing of the deities), no matter how many people came. Two small archways were newly constructed for queue lines on either side of the platforms. Stone pillars that are 21 feet tall were erected. The parapets were carved with horn crowns, reflecting the tradition and culture of the local Koya tribes. Symbols of tribal communities, forest deities and those related to the tribes are all visible on the pillars.

A stone wall was built around the courtyard, and around 50 stone plaques were created depicting the lifestyle of the local tribes on the outer side, while the local legends of the forest deities were carved on the inner side. The temples of Vanapotharaju and Nagulamma, built in 1984, have been renovated.

Assistance of Dr Maipathi Arun Kumar, who has been researching the history of the forest deities for two decades and the consent of all the tribal priests was taken for selecting the symbols.

As suggested by the elders of the Koya tribes, white granite stone was identified in a single, massive quarry in Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh. Pillars and enclosures of 100,000 cubic feet were carved there by 249 sculptors and were transported using heavy vehicles. The 125 sculptors then assembled them in Medaram.