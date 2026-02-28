ETV Bharat / bharat

With Plunging Prices, Maharashtra Onion Farmers Ask If Modi's Photo On Sack Pushed Up Fertiliser Price

Beed: Onion farmers in Beed district of Maharashtra are in trouble. They are claiming that they are getting less than Rs 1,000 per quintal (100 kg) of onions.

From planting to harvesting, growing an acre of onions costs about Rs 50,000. One farmer, Balaji Shinde, who harvested 16 quintals of onion in one acre, says he got only Rs 1,542 for the crop. He's asking how he will recover the expenses incurred.

"I have taken a loan of Rs 45,000 with interest from a moneylender for this season. The harvest will sell for Rs 7,000. Where will I get the remaining money? I had also begun building a house based on the expected income from this year's crop. But that too has now stopped. Should I now pay the moneylender or build a house?" asked Shinde, adding, "Our demand is that the government should do something to increase the price of onion, give a guaranteed price for onion," he added.

"It costs us about Rs 50-60,000 to grow an acre of onion. Now we have nothing left in our hands, and no option but to commit suicide. The government should find some alternative, or allow us to cultivate ganja or opium. No representative raises a question about onions in the Assembly, but before elections, they fall on our feet," said another farmer Ashok Shinde.

Ashok also said, "Those who are elected at our expense do not pay attention to us. A bag of fertiliser costs Rs 2,000. It has Modi's photo on it. Has the price of fertilisers increased because of that?"