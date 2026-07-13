ETV Bharat / bharat

With Over 44,000 Pending Cases, Where Does Jammu Kashmir HC Stand Among India’s High Courts

An outside view of Jammu Kashmir High Court in Srinagar ( File/ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is functioning with 12 judges against a sanctioned strength of 17 while carrying a pendency of 44,508 cases, according to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and official court data.

The court has been under acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar since June 1, after Justice Arun Palli was transferred following his appointment and elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

The data shows that 29,882 of the 44,508 pending cases, or 67.14 per cent, have been pending for more than one year. Of the total pendency, 34,807 are civil matters and 9,701 are criminal cases.

Among civil cases, 24,171, or 69.44 per cent, are more than one year old. In the criminal category, 5,711 of the 9,701 pending cases, or 58.87 per cent, have remained pending for over a year.

Court records also show that one case pending before the High Court dates back to 1991, making it the oldest pending matter before the institution.

During the current calendar year, the High Court instituted 7,459 fresh cases, including 5,644 civil and 1,815 criminal matters. During the same period, it disposed of 6,035 cases, comprising 4,613 civil and 1,422 criminal matters.

Writ petitions account for the largest share of pending litigation. The High Court has 21,960 pending writ petitions, including 21,731 civil writ petitions and 229 criminal writ petitions.

The court also has 639 pending review petitions and 826 revision petitions, including 312 civil revisions and 514 criminal revisions.

At the Jammu Wing of the High Court, 28,230 cases are pending. Of these, 19,973 cases, or 70.75 per cent, are more than one year old.

The Jammu Wing has 21,779 pending civil cases, including 15,859 that are over one year old. It also has 6,451 pending criminal cases, of which 4,114 have been pending for more than a year.

The oldest pending matters at the Jammu Wing date back to 1996, with four such cases still awaiting disposal.