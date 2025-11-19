ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Govt Formation: Who Will NDA Pick As Nitish's Deputies? BJP-JDU Meeting Today To Seal State's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with NDA Leaders Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Upendra Kushwaha and others join hands, during Bihar assembly elections rally, in Samastipur. ( File/ANI )

Patna: Bihar is moving swiftly to form the next government after a sweeping victory in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state. With the dissolution of the 17th Bihar Assembly scheduled for Wednesday (November 19), all parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are meeting today to finalise the name of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers before incumbent CM Nitish Kumar submits his resignation and stakes claim to form the next government.

As per sources, Nitish Kumar will tender his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and stake claim to return as Chief Minister for a record 10th term. The oath-taking ceremony is slated for November 20 at Gandhi Maidan.

Separate meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) legislative parties kicked off this morning at 11 AM. The BJP's 89 winning MLAs and senior leaders have gathered at the party office on Veerchandra Patel Marg. Similarly, JDU's 85 newly elected MLAs are meeting at Nitish Kumar's residence.

Both parties are expected to decide on their legislative party leaders, after which a joint NDA Legislative Party meeting will be held to formally elect Nitish Kumar as the leader of the alliance.

202 MLAs To Attend NDA Legislative Party Meeting

Legislative party meetings of other NDA allies including Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have already been completed. A total of 202 MLAs from all five NDA partners will attend the joint meeting where Nitish Kumar is likely to be chosen unanimously.

Once officially chosen as NDA leader, Nitish Kumar will proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation along with a list of supporting MLAs, formally staking claim to form the government. The process is expected to wrap up by this evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to arrive in Patna late Wednesday evening. He is likely to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence to discuss the contours of the new government and the allocation of key portfolios.

NDA Won 202 Of 243 In 2025 Election

The NDA led by BJP and JDU secured a decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, winning 202 seats. Since the results on November 14, the BJP and JDU have held several rounds of talks in Patna and Delhi to finalise the Cabinet structure. Sources said consensus on ministerial allocations was achieved during a meeting involving Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sanjay Jha and Lallan Singh.

Three Deputy CMs Under Consideration