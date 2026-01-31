ETV Bharat / bharat

With 'Mother Of All Deals' In Bag, Goyal Says Mother Will Be Compassionate, Fair To All 28 Children

New Delhi: The trade agreement between India and the EU is likely to double the country's exports to Europe in five years, and this "mother" will be "compassionate and loving", ensuring that all her 28 children gain from the pact, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) is widely termed as the "mother of all deals". Both sides have announced that the negotiations for the pact have been concluded, and it is likely to be implemented this year itself.

Goyal said India already has a trade surplus in exports of both goods and services to the European Union. Now, with 99 per cent of India's exports to get duty-free access from day one of the implementation of the pact in the EU, the country's outbound shipments are likely to double in five years.