'With Minority Population Growth, No Hindu Will Become West Bengal CM Just Like Kashmir', Says Sukanta Majumdar
The Union Minister said it is not merely the Trinamool Congress; the Left parties, too, have engaged in the appeasement of minorities, reports Sanjib Guha.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Balurghat: At one point, he had declared, "We want a Bengali language free of Urdu and Arabic influences."
Striking a similar chord—and effectively fanning the winds of Hindutva—Union Minister of State for Education and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar delivered a message of victory in the high-voltage Assembly elections in West Bengal.
According to him, the same logic that precludes a Hindu Chief Minister in Kashmir suggests that if the minority population in Bengal exceeds 40 per cent, it will become exceedingly difficult to find a Hindu Chief Minister in the state as well.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Sukanta alleged that it is not merely the Trinamool Congress; the Left parties, too, have engaged in the appeasement of minorities. However, this time around, he remains confident that the BJP will form the government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority.
A four-storey apartment complex stands in Balurghat, fronted by a playing field. On the morning of Ram Navami, a group of youngsters are busy playing cricket on the field. Suddenly, a murmur ripples through the crowd—much like the hushed anticipation once witnessed during the zamindari era, just before the arrival of the feudal lord. An air of alertness settles upon everyone present. Finally, Sukanta makes his appearance; stepping out of the apartment complex with the commanding gait of a zamindar.
He is clad in a saffron Panjabi. Yet, his countenance betrays no signs of electoral anxiety; rather, it radiates an air of composure. This, despite the fact that time is running desperately short.
Thousands of people—standing under the scorching sun—have gathered in Balurghat, Gangarampur, Daulatpur, and various other locations, eager to catch a glimpse of him and hear him speak. Sukanata is in a rush to reach these people. Nevertheless, within that brief window of time, the Union Minister took the opportunity to articulate his views before the ETV Bharat correspondent.
On his statement that the demographics of Bengal are undergoing a shift, and that consequently, Hindu candidates will no longer be able to secure electoral victories, Sukanta refused to comment on a specific comment made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Bhagwat had recently remarked that Muslims and Christians, too, are eligible to become members of the RSS. When asked about his personal opinion on the matter, Sukanta said, "I maintain my stance: in any region of India where the Hindu population has declined, a Hindu representative is never elected—nor is it even possible for one to be elected. Take Kashmir, for instance; does Kashmir have any Hindu representatives? Is it conceivable that a Hindu could ever become the Chief Minister of Kashmir? It is simply not possible. Similarly, here in this region, the day the Muslim population exceeds 40 per cent, no Banerjee, Chatterjee, Guha, Bose, Datta, or Majumdar will ever become Chief Minister. Instead, it will be an Ismail, a Firhad Hakim, or a Siddiqullah".
On whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is actively accelerating the arrival of this scenario by extending benefits to infiltrators, he said, "This trend existed long before her; it was prevalent even during the Left Front era. The Left Front practiced appeasement behind the scenes, whereas Mamata Banerjee engages in it openly, right in the public eye".
Sukanta said, Rezzak Mollah serves as a prime example of how the Left Front practiced appeasement. "When Rezzak Mollah went on the Hajj pilgrimage, the Left Front lacked the courage to utter a single word of objection against him. However, when Subhash Chakraborty visited the Tarapith temple, he faced collective condemnation; he was rebuked with the question, "How can a Communist like you visit a temple?" Yet, when Rezzak Mollah went on Hajj, no one said a thing".
He said Rezzak Mollah served as the Land Reforms Minister of Bengal for a considerable period. "Go to South 24 Parganas today and observe who the actual landowners are; Bengali Hindus are no longer the owners of the land. Thus, they are all essentially the same—be it the Left Front or the Trinamool. When it comes to the appeasement of Muslims, their approaches are identical," the Minister said.
On how he envisions the future of West Bengal, Sukanta said, "The future of the state undoubtedly depends on this election. I view this as a crucial battleground for Bengali Hindus—a moment to stand and fight. Indeed, many believe this to be the final battle. The reason for this apprehension is that, following this election, the demographic landscape is projected to shift to such an extent—specifically, if the Muslim population crosses the 40 per cent threshold—that while Hindu candidates (whether from the BJP or any other Hindu-oriented party) might still secure victories in areas with a Hindu majority, they will find it impossible to win in any other regions".
He said, "Elsewhere—where those we label as "pseudo-secularists" hold sway—they will emerge victorious. These are the very people who assert that Eid is acceptable, while other religious observances are not".
On his prediction for the upcoming election, Sukanta said, "I am confident that the BJP will form the government this time around. The people have already made their decision. While it is difficult to predict the exact number of seats, the BJP will form the government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority".
Voting in West Bengal will be conducted in two phase. Polling in Sukanta's home district—South Dinajpur—will take place during the first phase, specifically on April 23. Voters from Kushmandi, Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan, Gangarampur, and Harirampur will determine the fate of the candidates. One must wait until May 4 to see whether the Union Minister of State for Education's prediction actually comes to fruition.