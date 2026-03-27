ETV Bharat / bharat

'With Minority Population Growth, No Hindu Will Become West Bengal CM Just Like Kashmir', Says Sukanta Majumdar

Sukanta Majumdar ( ETV Bharat )

Balurghat: At one point, he had declared, "We want a Bengali language free of Urdu and Arabic influences." Striking a similar chord—and effectively fanning the winds of Hindutva—Union Minister of State for Education and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar delivered a message of victory in the high-voltage Assembly elections in West Bengal. According to him, the same logic that precludes a Hindu Chief Minister in Kashmir suggests that if the minority population in Bengal exceeds 40 per cent, it will become exceedingly difficult to find a Hindu Chief Minister in the state as well. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Sukanta alleged that it is not merely the Trinamool Congress; the Left parties, too, have engaged in the appeasement of minorities. However, this time around, he remains confident that the BJP will form the government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority. A four-storey apartment complex stands in Balurghat, fronted by a playing field. On the morning of Ram Navami, a group of youngsters are busy playing cricket on the field. Suddenly, a murmur ripples through the crowd—much like the hushed anticipation once witnessed during the zamindari era, just before the arrival of the feudal lord. An air of alertness settles upon everyone present. Finally, Sukanta makes his appearance; stepping out of the apartment complex with the commanding gait of a zamindar. He is clad in a saffron Panjabi. Yet, his countenance betrays no signs of electoral anxiety; rather, it radiates an air of composure. This, despite the fact that time is running desperately short. Thousands of people—standing under the scorching sun—have gathered in Balurghat, Gangarampur, Daulatpur, and various other locations, eager to catch a glimpse of him and hear him speak. Sukanata is in a rush to reach these people. Nevertheless, within that brief window of time, the Union Minister took the opportunity to articulate his views before the ETV Bharat correspondent. On his statement that the demographics of Bengal are undergoing a shift, and that consequently, Hindu candidates will no longer be able to secure electoral victories, Sukanta refused to comment on a specific comment made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.