With Love From Assam: Asharikandi's Famed Terracotta To Shine On Republic Day Parade

By Ashiqure Rahman

Dhubri (Assam): Nestled near Gauripur town in Dhubri, Assam – Asharikandi, which lies along the West Bengal-Assam border, has a distinct identity for its terracotta artistry. The village has received much acclaim locally, nationally and internationally. The famed terracotta art of Asharikandi will form the core of the Republic Day tableau in New Delhi, bringing another feather in the cap of its artisans.

For the almost 160 families engaged in this craft, the recognition will offer a renewed sense of hope. The artisans brought to life raw clay with their deft fingers, bringing pride to their state and the country on several big occasion earlier.

Yogesh Paul, a veteran terracotta artist from the village, told ETV Bharat that people across the country are curious to know about the terracotta art. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Asharikandi in one of his “Mann Ki Baat” programmes, stressing how it elevates the traditional art.

Pal carries forward the tradition of his forefathers as he remembers how his late mother, Saralabala Devi, motivated women in the area to make terracotta a means of their livelihood. "I am pleased to see our village artistry shining right across India. Recently, the GI Tag was bestowed to Asharikandi terracotta,” said Paul.

Saralabala had brought Asharikandi into the limelight four decades ago. In 1982, she presented her handmade terracotta items at the first India International Trade Fair. She fascinated people with her work and received the 1984 President’s Award from then-president Giani Zail Singh at Vigyan Bhawan. Now, her proud descendants carry forward the legacy.