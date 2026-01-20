With Love From Assam: Asharikandi's Famed Terracotta To Shine On Republic Day Parade
By Ashiqure Rahman
Dhubri (Assam): Nestled near Gauripur town in Dhubri, Assam – Asharikandi, which lies along the West Bengal-Assam border, has a distinct identity for its terracotta artistry. The village has received much acclaim locally, nationally and internationally. The famed terracotta art of Asharikandi will form the core of the Republic Day tableau in New Delhi, bringing another feather in the cap of its artisans.
For the almost 160 families engaged in this craft, the recognition will offer a renewed sense of hope. The artisans brought to life raw clay with their deft fingers, bringing pride to their state and the country on several big occasion earlier.
Yogesh Paul, a veteran terracotta artist from the village, told ETV Bharat that people across the country are curious to know about the terracotta art. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Asharikandi in one of his “Mann Ki Baat” programmes, stressing how it elevates the traditional art.
Pal carries forward the tradition of his forefathers as he remembers how his late mother, Saralabala Devi, motivated women in the area to make terracotta a means of their livelihood. "I am pleased to see our village artistry shining right across India. Recently, the GI Tag was bestowed to Asharikandi terracotta,” said Paul.
Saralabala had brought Asharikandi into the limelight four decades ago. In 1982, she presented her handmade terracotta items at the first India International Trade Fair. She fascinated people with her work and received the 1984 President’s Award from then-president Giani Zail Singh at Vigyan Bhawan. Now, her proud descendants carry forward the legacy.
Dhirendra Nath Paul, 80, her eldest son, has dedicated his life to this art, educating the younger generation in subsequent design versions.
The faces of these artisans are now beaming with joy in spite of the suffering they have endured. Though the art has become known and has drawn support from the Ministry of Culture and the All India Handicrafts Board, most of the 160 families live in poverty, struggling to earn a two-square meal a day.
Many artists claimed that although the market price for terracotta craft is high, middlemen purchase the goods at low prices from the village and then sell them at high prices elsewhere, leaving the original creators without a fair share of the pie.
In order to stay afloat, younger artisans like Nikhil Paul and many craftsmen have begun making clay tea cups (bhar), which is a growing need these days. Today, Asharikandi’s products are placed in different parts of Northeast India, such as Guwahati and Meghalaya and also in states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal.
Nikhil Paul said no other art can replace Asharikand’s terracotta craft because of the quality of clay produced in the banks of the Shilai wetland at their locality. The absence of salinity in the soil here is a unique feature of this place, he said.
The remarkable journey from the nondescript village of Dhubri to the Rajpath, in New Delhi is a testament not just to the art forms’ success, but also to the sturdiness of the artisans of Asharikandi.