ETV Bharat / bharat

With Logjam At Azerbaijan Border, Indian Students Take To Armenia For Iran Exit

File photo of students returning from Iran arrive at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi ( PTI )

Srinagar: Indian students looking to repatriate from war-torn Iran after remaining stranded for several days at the Iran-Azerbaijan border, have been offered an alternative exit via Armenia.

The development followed after over 200 students, as reported by ETV Bharat, were denied entry at borders at Baku for want of a travel code. “The Indian embassy has told students to move through Armenia as Azerbaijan has been allowing just 10 students to cross per day,” said Dr Momin Khan, president All India Medical Students Association (AIMA), who is coordinating and overseeing the repatriation of students.

He said the Armenia route has proven smooth with 200 students from Shiraz and Isfahan cities crossing the border to catch their flights to New Delhi. Nearly 900 Indian nationals mainly students from Jammu and Kashmir have exited Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan since last week. According to external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, 882 Indian nationals including students and pilgrims had so far crossed into Armenia and Azerbaijan.

While 772 Indians crossed into Armenia but only 110 entered Azerbaijan, he said. “After the first batch, Azerbaijan halted the crossing for many days. Now, they are allowing students in a batch of 10 every day,” Dr Khan told ETV Bharat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, from where the majority of students were stranded in Iran, mother of a fifth year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Sciences, Asifa concurred with Khan. She said her son alongside his only nine fellow students, was allowed to travel to cross the border after they got the travel code from Azerbaijan last night.