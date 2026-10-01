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With Forests Facing Severe Threats, Choice Obvious: Ramesh On Upcoming SC Decision On Definition Of 'Forests'

File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday expressed hope that the Supreme Court verdict on the challenge to the very definition of "forest" contained in the "highly controversial" Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act will reaffirm the Godavarman judgement definition that has helped protect forests.

The former environment minister said the nation awaits the apex court's decision with its fingers crossed. "On October 19, 2023, a group of retired Indian Forest Service officers and some others had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the very definition of 'forest' contained in the highly controversial Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 that had been bulldozed through Parliament in July of that year," Ramesh said on X. The public-spirited petitioners had argued and rightly so that the 2023 law dilutes the broader definition of "forest" as laid down by the Supreme Court itself in its very famous Godavarman judgment of December 12, 1996, and reiterated in a number of subsequent orders most recently in March 2024 and March 2025, the Congress general secretary said. On September 16, 2026, in a little-noticed order on a related matter, the Supreme Court announced that it would give its final verdict on the October 2023 petition on December 8, 2026, he pointed out. "Coincidentally, this would be four days prior to the 30th anniversary of the Godavarman judgment itself. The nation awaits with its fingers crossed," Ramesh said.