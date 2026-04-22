With Focus On Efficiency And Transparency, PSP V2.0 Helps Detect Passport Fraud In Bihar
Around 10 people are caught daily at the Patna Passport Office for trying to change their date of birth and other details during passport renewal.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Patna: The Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0 (PSP V2.0) and chip-enabled passports, rolled out across the country last year, are proving handy in detecting fraud during passport renewal. Around 10 people are caught daily in Bihar for trying to change their date of birth and other details while trying to get their passports renewed.
A majority of those caught are working in the West Asian countries and indulge in passport-related fraudulent activities to retain their jobs abroad. “We are detecting several cases of age and name related frauds, suppression of information about having previous passports, and owning multiple passports every day since we introduced PSP V2.0 and e-passports in Bihar. A few cases of fake passports have also been discovered, courtesy the upgraded system,” Patna-based regional passport officer Swadha Rizvi told ETV Bharat.
Rizvi said cases of various frauds and suppression were detected with the help of PSP V2.0 programme, which seamlessly integrates with the existing computerised data of the passport holders with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PSP V2.0 and e-passports were introduced across the country on May 26 last year in line with MEA’s commitment to enhance the quality of passport-related services and integrate it them the latest technological advancements.
According to MEA officials, the PSP V2.0 is designed to create a digitally integrated ecosystem connecting all stakeholders involved in passport services with focus on efficiency and transparency. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also one of its components.
The e-passports combine both paper and electronic elements, and have an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna that store and secure passport holder’s data in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. Going forward, all new passports will be e-Passports, while the existing ones will remain valid until their expiry.
The deputy regional passport officer (DRPO) at the Patna regional passport office (RPO), Md Reyaz Nazmi attributed sociological reasons behind people trying to change their date of birth or commit other passport related frauds.
“A large number of people from Bihar are engaged in a wide variety of jobs in the West Asian countries. Previously, the mandatory minimum age for foreign workers in those countries was 21 and visas were not provided to people below 20. To top it, many jobs required work experience for a certain number of years. Younger people who wanted to work in West Asia used to get their passports made with falsely increased age to account for the minimum age and work experience,” Nazmi told ETV Bharat.
Reyaz pointed out that the age of superannuation in most of the West Asian countries is 60. Those who went to work there with falsely increased age face the danger of being retired and losing their jobs at an age that is actually less than the retirement age.
“To circumvent this catch-22 situation they try to reduce their age through various means while applying for passport renewal. With its vast database the PSP V2.0 system catches them quickly. We are getting about 10 passport-related fraud cases per day, involving date of birth or name issues, suppression of previous passports, and instances of individuals holding multiple passports,” Reyaz added.
Previously, practical difficulties in accessing stored data made detecting such cases difficult. The chances of tampering with data was also higher due to a thriving nexus of middlemen and a few unscrupulous staff at the RPOs. Incidentally, Indian passports for adults are valid for 10 years, beyond which they need to be renewed.
MEA officials said passport applications and new passports are revoked in the cases of suppression of previous passports. However, no legal action is initiated in such cases of attempted fraud, except those pertaining to fake passports. Meanwhile, the Patna RPO issued 4.21 lakh passports in 2025, which was around 44,000 more that 3.77 lakh passports issued in 2024.
An RPO is an administrative centre functioning under the MEA to manage the issuance of passports, their renewal, and other related services, within a designated geographical region. It acts as the authority for verification, approval, and final printing of passports, while supervising the passport seva kendras (PSKs) and post office passport seva kendras (POPSKs) that receive applications from the public.
The Patna RPO started operations in 1977 and covers districts across Bihar. The state has two PSKs at Patna and Darbhanga, and 34 POPSKs, including the latest one that was inaugurated at Ramnagar in West Champaran district on April 13.
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