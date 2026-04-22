ETV Bharat / bharat

With Focus On Efficiency And Transparency, PSP V2.0 Helps Detect Passport Fraud In Bihar

Patna: The Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0 (PSP V2.0) and chip-enabled passports, rolled out across the country last year, are proving handy in detecting fraud during passport renewal. Around 10 people are caught daily in Bihar for trying to change their date of birth and other details while trying to get their passports renewed.

A majority of those caught are working in the West Asian countries and indulge in passport-related fraudulent activities to retain their jobs abroad. “We are detecting several cases of age and name related frauds, suppression of information about having previous passports, and owning multiple passports every day since we introduced PSP V2.0 and e-passports in Bihar. A few cases of fake passports have also been discovered, courtesy the upgraded system,” Patna-based regional passport officer Swadha Rizvi told ETV Bharat.

Rizvi said cases of various frauds and suppression were detected with the help of PSP V2.0 programme, which seamlessly integrates with the existing computerised data of the passport holders with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PSP V2.0 and e-passports were introduced across the country on May 26 last year in line with MEA’s commitment to enhance the quality of passport-related services and integrate it them the latest technological advancements.

According to MEA officials, the PSP V2.0 is designed to create a digitally integrated ecosystem connecting all stakeholders involved in passport services with focus on efficiency and transparency. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also one of its components.

The e-passports combine both paper and electronic elements, and have an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna that store and secure passport holder’s data in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. Going forward, all new passports will be e-Passports, while the existing ones will remain valid until their expiry.

The deputy regional passport officer (DRPO) at the Patna regional passport office (RPO), Md Reyaz Nazmi attributed sociological reasons behind people trying to change their date of birth or commit other passport related frauds.

“A large number of people from Bihar are engaged in a wide variety of jobs in the West Asian countries. Previously, the mandatory minimum age for foreign workers in those countries was 21 and visas were not provided to people below 20. To top it, many jobs required work experience for a certain number of years. Younger people who wanted to work in West Asia used to get their passports made with falsely increased age to account for the minimum age and work experience,” Nazmi told ETV Bharat.