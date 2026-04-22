With Every Party Organising Feasts To Win Over Voters, Chicken Prices Soar In North Bengal Days Before Polling
Leaders host regular grand feasts ahead of elections, leading to soaring chicken prices, especially in the tea garden areas, reports Santu Chowdhury.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Malbazar: The chicken vendor at Malbazar's daily market was gesturing at his stock of live broiler chickens crowding cane baskets. Addressing a customer, Bappa Saha quipped, "Newspapers call it the 'Poll Bird'. Well, this is that very 'Poll Bird'!" The customer, visibly shaken by the price demanded by the vendor, said, "Just a few days ago, it [chicken] was Rs 200 a kilo. How could it be Rs 300 today?"
Notwithstanding the chagrin of the customer, the price of chicken meat in Jalpaiguri district, nay, across North Bengal markets, is skyrocketing. Buyers fear that as the election season progresses, the price will shoot further up.
The association between elections and chicken runs deep in these parts. Whether in the sprawling tea estates, the suburbs, or the villages, the arrival of election season invariably places the onus on booth-level workers of every political party to organise feasts for the voters. In the tea gardens, pork is also a popular choice. A survey of the election-time market reveals that pork prices have shot up even more than chicken. In the lead up to the election — typically the last 2-4 days — every party tries to organise grand feasts for the voters of 2-3 neighbouring polling booths. A single such feast can easily require 70-150 kg chicken.
Middle-class families first began to feel the pinch when they were inviting friends and family over for Bengali New Year lunches. Chicken farms had, in fact, already anticipated that prices would skyrocket around Akshaya Tritiya, and begun jacking up prices. And so it came to pass. On Tuesday, it hit Rs 300 the per kilo.
Gautam Talukdar, a big chicken wholesaler in Jalpaiguri, said over the phone, "Chickens are transported into the state from the Bengal-Assam border. Supplies have been running short right from the source. Given the massive orders expected from tea gardens ahead of the polls, suppliers have begun manipulating stock levels to drive up prices. There is nothing we can do about it here."
Whether it was during the Left era, or amid the current political tussle between TMC and BJP, the supply of chicken has remained uninterrupted. CPIM leaders, though, have put the blame for the crisis entirely on capitalists. Ziaur Alam, a member of CITU's state secretariat, said, "Ways must be found to spend the thousands of crores being collected from the corporate entities. Every single day, large-scale community feasts are being organised across every legislative constituency, to feed the masses."
He alleged this is a cynical ploy to divert the attention of workers' away from core issues plaguing the tea estates. The Congress, too, claims the BJP has entered into a one-upmanship race in poll spending with the TMC. Nasim Akhtar, the Congress president for Malbazar block, said, "We simply do not believe such colossal sums of money are being spent without catching the eye of the Election Commission. The public cannot be fooled this way."
Chandan Bhowmik, the TMC coordinator for the Malbazar and Nagrakata Assembly constituencies in the tea belt, said, "Everyone can clearly see just how much money those who style themselves as the 'world's largest political party' are capable of spending on inducements. They are the ones responsible for the surge in chicken prices."
The 'saffron' camp flatly refuses to acknowledge any of these allegations. Bapi Goswami, the BJP's state general secretary, said, "Such rhetoric doesn't befit those who have systematically eroded the state's rich culture and heritage. We are keeping a close watch on every development, and a fitting response will be delivered at an appropriate time."
Meanwhile, the skyrocketing prices have compelled restaurant owners to hike the rates of their chicken-based dishes. Amitabh Ghosh, a TMC Councilor and hotelier, noted, "Due to the rising cost of chicken, we have been forced to raise the prices of certain items on our menu. Consequently, we are witnessing a decline in customer footfall."
In the heated atmosphere of the election season, this sudden and drastic surge in chicken prices has left everyone — from political candidates to party organisers — counting the costs of the electoral battle.
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