ETV Bharat / bharat

With Every Party Organising Feasts To Win Over Voters, Chicken Prices Soar In North Bengal Days Before Polling

Malbazar: The chicken vendor at Malbazar's daily market was gesturing at his stock of live broiler chickens crowding cane baskets. Addressing a customer, Bappa Saha quipped, "Newspapers call it the 'Poll Bird'. Well, this is that very 'Poll Bird'!" The customer, visibly shaken by the price demanded by the vendor, said, "Just a few days ago, it [chicken] was Rs 200 a kilo. How could it be Rs 300 today?"

Notwithstanding the chagrin of the customer, the price of chicken meat in Jalpaiguri district, nay, across North Bengal markets, is skyrocketing. Buyers fear that as the election season progresses, the price will shoot further up.

The association between elections and chicken runs deep in these parts. Whether in the sprawling tea estates, the suburbs, or the villages, the arrival of election season invariably places the onus on booth-level workers of every political party to organise feasts for the voters. In the tea gardens, pork is also a popular choice. A survey of the election-time market reveals that pork prices have shot up even more than chicken. In the lead up to the election — typically the last 2-4 days — every party tries to organise grand feasts for the voters of 2-3 neighbouring polling booths. A single such feast can easily require 70-150 kg chicken.

Middle-class families first began to feel the pinch when they were inviting friends and family over for Bengali New Year lunches. Chicken farms had, in fact, already anticipated that prices would skyrocket around Akshaya Tritiya, and begun jacking up prices. And so it came to pass. On Tuesday, it hit Rs 300 the per kilo.

Gautam Talukdar, a big chicken wholesaler in Jalpaiguri, said over the phone, "Chickens are transported into the state from the Bengal-Assam border. Supplies have been running short right from the source. Given the massive orders expected from tea gardens ahead of the polls, suppliers have begun manipulating stock levels to drive up prices. There is nothing we can do about it here."

Whether it was during the Left era, or amid the current political tussle between TMC and BJP, the supply of chicken has remained uninterrupted. CPIM leaders, though, have put the blame for the crisis entirely on capitalists. Ziaur Alam, a member of CITU's state secretariat, said, "Ways must be found to spend the thousands of crores being collected from the corporate entities. Every single day, large-scale community feasts are being organised across every legislative constituency, to feed the masses."