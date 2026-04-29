ETV Bharat / bharat

With A Proven Track Record, ICF Should Be First Choice For High-Speed Trains: Vande Bharat Maker

New Delhi: Sudhanshu Mani, the man behind the country’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Railway Ministry’s decision to assign the design and manufacture of high-speed trains only to BEML.

Mani believes that the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has a strong and well-established record of designing and manufacturing mainline trains, the latest being the Vande Bharat Express. In contrast, BEML has limited credentials in this domain, he said.

A production unit under the Railway Ministry, ICF turns out more than 3,000 coaches per year on average in more than 180 varieties, which include conventional and self-propelled coaches in LHB and other designs, including India's first semi-high speed train, the Vande Bharat Express.

BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited), a company under the Defence Ministry, serves sectors such as Defence, Aerospace, Rail, Metro, Power, Mining and Infrastructure.

In a push for the 'Made in India' initiative, the Ministry in 2024 awarded a contract to BEML to develop one pair of 250 kmph bullet trains - named B-28 - by 2027.

There are also reports that the Ministry is in the process of awarding a contract to BEML to develop 16 more B-28 trainsets at a huge cost.

"BEML's expertise in the design and manufacture of mainline passenger coaches is yet to be proven. Its only recent foray in this domain has been the development of the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train, for which most of the design input was provided by ICF and in any case, it did not require much ab initio design effort", Mani told PTI.

He added, "Even the Vande Bharat train project suffered considerable delays. The first rake built and tested remains unused, and only the modified second rake onwards could be inducted into service."