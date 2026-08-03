ETV Bharat / bharat

With 20,138 Organ Transplants In 2025, India Recorded Highest-Ever Tally: National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation

Nursing students create Rangoli art to spread awareness of Organ Donation Month at Super Specialty Hospital in Jammu on July 17 ( ANI )

New Delhi: India achieved a historic milestone in organ transplantation in 2025, recording its highest-ever annual tally of 20,138 organ transplants, according to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) annual report 2025-26 released here on Monday.

The figure marks a fourfold increase from 4,990 transplants in 2013 and a 6.5 per cent rise over the 18,911 transplants performed in 2024, reflecting the steady expansion of the country’s organ donation and transplantation programme.

The report was released by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel during the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) celebrations in New Delhi, where the government also reiterated its commitment to strengthening the national transplantation ecosystem through policy reforms, infrastructure expansion and public awareness campaigns.

According to the report, India retained its position as the world’s largest performer of living donor organ transplants, while ranking third globally in the total number of organ transplants, behind only the United States and China.

The report also highlights significant progress in deceased donor transplantation, a critical component of addressing the country’s growing demand for organs. Deceased donor organ transplants increased from just 837 in 2013 to 3,526 in 2025, representing more than a fourfold rise over the past decade.

Another encouraging indicator was the growing public willingness to support organ donation. More than 2.58 lakh citizens pledged to donate their organs and tissues during 2025, demonstrating increasing awareness and acceptance of organ donation across the country.

Despite these achievements, Patel acknowledged that India continues to face a substantial gap between the demand for organs and their availability.

Addressing the gathering, she described organ donation as the “highest expression of compassion”, as it gives patients suffering from end-stage organ failure a second chance at life.

“Misconceptions surrounding organ donation continue to remain one of the biggest barriers to increasing donation rates,” the Minister said, adding, “No major religion prohibits organ donation, and all faiths uphold the values of compassion, service and saving lives, making organ donation a noble humanitarian act.”

Patel also highlighted the growing success of the national digital organ donation pledge portal launched in 2023. She said India has now crossed five lakh Aadhaar-verified organ donation pledges. She attributed the achievement to sustained public awareness campaigns undertaken by the government, and repeated appeals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encouraging citizens to pledge their organs and support the timely transportation of donated organs to recipients.