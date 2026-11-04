'Witch Hunt': Sonam Wangchuk, Wife Accuse Ladakh Administration Of Targeting HIAL's Desert Flower School
Sonam Wangchuk accused the Ladakh administration of witch-hunting after authorities ordered an immediate halt on all activities at his institute's newly started Desert Flower School.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday accused the Ladakh administration of “witch-hunting” after authorities ordered his institute to halt all activities at its Desert Flower School, citing a pending case before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo said that they have started the school in a building of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) and enrolled 50 students this year. “We submitted all documents and followed the procedure for registering the school and to get approval from the administration, but it got delayed by the officials,” they said in a press conference addressed online.
THE LG LADAKH's SHAHI FARMAAN ON OUR SCHOOL... They want it closed. There's a lot of raita spread on internet/news about our school. India's Parliamentary Committee on Education recommended HIAL to be replicated all over India. Victoria & Albert Museum London has a permanent display on it. Time Magazine featured it's projects in TIME 100 Climate solutions. And yet... They want it closed ! We're compelled to do an online Press Conference at 5.15 pm today. Journalists are invited to join through the usual route...— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 4, 2026
Wangchuk said that the current dispensation headed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has reported witch-hunting after he raised his voice for the rights of the Ladakhi people.
The activist was jailed under the National Security Act (NSA) last year after four protesters were killed in agitation over Ladakh rights and the demand for sixth schedule and statehood.
He also sat on a hunger strike in June over the demands, which were being supported by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two groups who are jointly negotiating with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
In a notice by the Tehsildar, Leh, the administration asked Wangchuk’s wife Angmo, HIAL’s founder and CEO, to refrain from proceeding with the commencement of classes and other activities at the school, as the matter concerning the allotment of land to HIAL is pending before the High Court.
The administration has also directed HIAL to maintain “strict status quo” and avoid taking any action that could “prejudice the proceedings pending” before the Court.
The development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between the Ladakh Administration and HIAL over the allotment of land to the institution.
The administration cancelled the land allotment to HIAL in August 2025. Subsequently, HIAL approached the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, challenging the decision. The land matter is scheduled to come up before the court on December 7, according to Angmo.
Angmo said the administration's notice directing the school to halt its activities was based on alleged lack of approvals and a pending dispute over the land on which the institution stands. She said that both allegations were “misleading” and that the organisation had documentary evidence to support its position.
On the land dispute, Angmo said HIAL had repeatedly approached the administration to execute a lease deed but had received no response because the government had not finalised its lease policy.
She said the organisation had sent five letters, made 10 official visits and held around 50 telephone conversations with officials seeking completion of the lease formalities.
Angmo said she had written six letters to the Deputy Commissioner and the Director of School Education, including a communication on October 30 informing them that the school was scheduled to begin operations on November 2. She alleged that no response had been received.
“The surprising thing is that the notice they sent us on November 2, they made that notice on November 1, on Sunday,” she said, questioning why officials could issue a notice over the weekend but had failed to advance the approval process over the preceding months.
Angmo challenged the Ladakh LG and senior administrators to establish a residential school comparable to Desert Flower, saying HIAL had developed its model within two years.
Wangchuk alleged that the action against the school was part of a wider pattern of targeting those questioning the administration’s policies in Ladakh.
He linked the action to recent protests and public criticism over policies concerning liquor licences, tourism, land and environmental projects, including rock dams on the Indus River.
“This is a witch hunt,” Sonam said, alleging that the administration wanted to create confusion among parents and damage the institution’s reputation.
The organisation also claimed that parents had submitted representations to the administration and approached the court in support of the school.
Desert Flower is part of HIAL’s proposed School of Experiential Education. Angmo said the institution was planned as a kindergarten-to-Class 12 school, with residential facilities beginning from Class 6. The current academic session has started with children aged three to five in the pre-primary section.
Angmo said Desert Flower was a private, not-for-profit institution funded through the organisation’s own resources and external contributions. She added that its construction began in 2023 with support from a public sector undertaking.
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