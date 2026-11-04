ETV Bharat / bharat

'Witch Hunt': Sonam Wangchuk, Wife Accuse Ladakh Administration Of Targeting HIAL's Desert Flower School

Srinagar: Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday accused the Ladakh administration of “witch-hunting” after authorities ordered his institute to halt all activities at its Desert Flower School, citing a pending case before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo said that they have started the school in a building of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) and enrolled 50 students this year. “We submitted all documents and followed the procedure for registering the school and to get approval from the administration, but it got delayed by the officials,” they said in a press conference addressed online.

Wangchuk said that the current dispensation headed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has reported witch-hunting after he raised his voice for the rights of the Ladakhi people.

The activist was jailed under the National Security Act (NSA) last year after four protesters were killed in agitation over Ladakh rights and the demand for sixth schedule and statehood.

He also sat on a hunger strike in June over the demands, which were being supported by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two groups who are jointly negotiating with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a notice by the Tehsildar, Leh, the administration asked Wangchuk’s wife Angmo, HIAL’s founder and CEO, to refrain from proceeding with the commencement of classes and other activities at the school, as the matter concerning the allotment of land to HIAL is pending before the High Court.

The administration has also directed HIAL to maintain “strict status quo” and avoid taking any action that could “prejudice the proceedings pending” before the Court.

​The development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between the Ladakh Administration and HIAL over the allotment of land to the institution.

The administration cancelled the land allotment to HIAL in August 2025. Subsequently, HIAL approached the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, challenging the decision. The land matter is scheduled to come up before the court on December 7, according to Angmo.

Angmo said the administration's notice directing the school to halt its activities was based on alleged lack of approvals and a pending dispute over the land on which the institution stands. She said that both allegations were “misleading” and that the organisation had documentary evidence to support its position.

On the land dispute, Angmo said HIAL had repeatedly approached the administration to execute a lease deed but had received no response because the government had not finalised its lease policy.