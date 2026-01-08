ETV Bharat / bharat

Wishing Peace Between India And Pakistan Cannot Be Sedition: Himachal HC Grants Bail To Youth

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has granted conditional bail to a youth from Kangra district who was charged with sedition for using critical language about India-Pakistan tensions in a chat with a Pakistani national. While pronouncing the order, the Court said that wishing for peace between two countries cannot constitute sedition.

The accused, Abhishek Singh Bhardwaj, had stated that war serves no meaningful purpose and had prioritised humanity above religion. Following this, a case was registered against him at the Dehra Police Station in the district. However, he received major relief from the High Court, and the order has been sent to the relevant authorities at the Dharamshala Jail, where he is presently lodged.

“The pen drive containing the images and the video prima facie shows the petitioner chatted with someone, and they then criticised the hostilities between India and Pakistan. They advocated that all people, irrespective of their religion, should stay together and that the war serves no fruitful purpose. It is difficult to see how a desire to end the hostilities and a return to peace can amount to sedition,” said Justice Rakesh Kainthla.

The judge said that Bhardwaj’s post did not create a situation of unrest. Therefore, his posts cannot be classified as sedition.

However, the High Court put several conditions for bail and stressed that any violation would allow the trial court to initiate appropriate legal proceedings. “In such a case, the prosecution will be free to file a petition for the cancellation of bail,” the HC said.

The accused has been granted bail with five conditions, including surrendering his passport (if any) and not influencing witnesses or evidence in any way. He shall also be required to present a personal bond of Rs. 50,000.