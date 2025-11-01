ETV Bharat / bharat

Winter Sets In Across North India As IMD Predicts Cold Spell, Clear Skies In Delhi

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Winter has officially made its way into Delhi and a lot of North India. Now that November has started, the chill and early morning fog have come to the national capital, which marks the arrival of the season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) however mentioned that clear skies will take place over the next few days, gradually increasing the cold temperatures.

Delhi Acknowledges the Chill, No Rain in Forecast

Mornings in Delhi-NCR now start under a layer of mist, and the night air has started to get crisp. Mild sunshine through the day provides brief warmth, while the minimum temperature has steadily decreased, giving the first real taste of winter. "We are forecasting clear skies and dry conditions for the next week, with no chance of rain," an IMD spokesperson said. "The cold will get deeper during the first week of November as clear skies allow heat to escape overnight."

Currently, daytime maximum temperatures sit around 29–31°C and minimums from 19–22°C. Pollution levels, however, remain worryingly high, making for unpleasant mornings for commuters.

North India Sees Cold Starting, Even More to Come

But, winter is tightening in states beyond Delhi, across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan. Early morning chill and fog have begun in these areas too. Farmers have begun taking out their woolens, and in many rural regions, bonfires are making a return. The IMD says temperatures will drop further as cold winds sweep in from the western Himalayas.