Winter Sets In Across North India As IMD Predicts Cold Spell, Clear Skies In Delhi
Temperatures have dipped and IMD forecast clear skies in Delhi, rain in eastern and southern states.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Winter has officially made its way into Delhi and a lot of North India. Now that November has started, the chill and early morning fog have come to the national capital, which marks the arrival of the season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) however mentioned that clear skies will take place over the next few days, gradually increasing the cold temperatures.
Delhi Acknowledges the Chill, No Rain in Forecast
Mornings in Delhi-NCR now start under a layer of mist, and the night air has started to get crisp. Mild sunshine through the day provides brief warmth, while the minimum temperature has steadily decreased, giving the first real taste of winter. "We are forecasting clear skies and dry conditions for the next week, with no chance of rain," an IMD spokesperson said. "The cold will get deeper during the first week of November as clear skies allow heat to escape overnight."
Currently, daytime maximum temperatures sit around 29–31°C and minimums from 19–22°C. Pollution levels, however, remain worryingly high, making for unpleasant mornings for commuters.
North India Sees Cold Starting, Even More to Come
But, winter is tightening in states beyond Delhi, across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan. Early morning chill and fog have begun in these areas too. Farmers have begun taking out their woolens, and in many rural regions, bonfires are making a return. The IMD says temperatures will drop further as cold winds sweep in from the western Himalayas.
In Uttarakhand, the minimum temperature has already fallen by about two degrees in 24 hours. Dehradun and nearby areas are witnessing cloudy days and cool evenings. The IMD has warned that a fresh Western Disturbance will become active over the western Himalayan region from the night of November 3, likely triggering rain and snowfall in high-altitude areas such as Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag.
Mixed Weather Across States
While North India cools, the eastern and southern regions of the country are bracing for rain. The IMD has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alerts for Bihar, Sikkim, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected. Jharkhand and Odisha are also likely to see light to moderate rain.
In the west, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch could experience thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Goa may witness isolated rain, though no major warnings have been issued. The IMD predicts below-normal daytime temperatures but warmer nights across the Konkan belt and north Maharashtra.
In southern India, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry are likely to get scattered showers due to moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea and the remnants of Cyclone Montha, which has now significantly weakened.
Cyclone Montha Weakens, But Rain Persists
The IMD confirmed that Cyclone Montha, which had developed over the Bay of Bengal, has lost strength but continues to influence weather across central and eastern India. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Mau may see brief spells of rain over the weekend.
Snowfall and Cold Wave Looming Over Hills
In Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the cold has intensified considerably. The higher reaches of Himachal and Uttarakhand are likely to witness fresh snowfall from November 5, while the plains will see sharp temperature drops. The IMD has advised tourists and locals in hill districts to remain cautious as slippery roads and visibility issues could accompany the snow and rain.
Fog and Smog Blanket the North
With the fall in temperatures and calm winds, fog and smog have begun to settle over Delhi and nearby cities, reducing morning visibility. The IMD says that air quality is likely to remain “very poor” over the next week due to stagnant atmospheric conditions.
While the weakening of Cyclone Montha has eased concerns over flooding, the IMD has cautioned that intermittent rain, fog, and dropping mercury may affect travel and air quality in the coming days.
