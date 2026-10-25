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'Wings Over Ganges': PM Modi Witnesses Air Force Day Aerial Display At Namo Ghat In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, during the Indian Air Force Aerial Display-2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday witnessed the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, which was held under the theme 'Wings over Ganges' as part of the commemoration of the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

The spectacular aerial display featured aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army joined in, showcasing jointness in operations. The Indian Air Force’s premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, also participated in the event. The display showcased precision flying, coordination and operational excellence.

PM Modi Witnesses Air Force Day Aerial Display At Namo Ghat In Varanasi (PTI) Along with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Defence Minister Rajnath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the air show on the concluding day of the three-day event. Highlighting the significance of the event, Rajnath Singh said the air show showcased the valour and might of the Indian Air Force. On his way to Namo Ghat, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow, which drew massive crowds. During the roadshow, a large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to accord him a grand welcome. BJP workers greeted PM Modi by waving the national Tricolour and party flags. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated Arvind Limited’s new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, which is also his parliamentary constituency.