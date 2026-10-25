'Wings Over Ganges': PM Modi Witnesses Air Force Day Aerial Display At Namo Ghat In Varanasi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the air show showcased the valour and might of the Indian Air Force.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday witnessed the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, which was held under the theme 'Wings over Ganges' as part of the commemoration of the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.
The spectacular aerial display featured aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army joined in, showcasing jointness in operations. The Indian Air Force’s premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, also participated in the event. The display showcased precision flying, coordination and operational excellence.
Along with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Defence Minister Rajnath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the air show on the concluding day of the three-day event.
Highlighting the significance of the event, Rajnath Singh said the air show showcased the valour and might of the Indian Air Force.
On his way to Namo Ghat, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow, which drew massive crowds. During the roadshow, a large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to accord him a grand welcome. BJP workers greeted PM Modi by waving the national Tricolour and party flags.
Varanasi air show…Magnificent! https://t.co/nc1c5psdt8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2026
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated Arvind Limited’s new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, which is also his parliamentary constituency.
The facility marks an important step towards strengthening India’s textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem and promoting industrial growth in the region.
Focusing on modern manufacturing practices, the facility will create meaningful employment opportunities, particularly for women, and contribute to the region’s economic progress.
The Prime Minister also interacted with the women workers at the facility. Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The inauguration also highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing role as a destination for industrial investment and manufacturing-led growth. With a global customer base, it is a testament to how products manufactured in Varanasi will reach across the world. Being a predominantly women-led initiative, it is a powerful symbol of women-led development.
From Varanasi, the Prime Minister will travel to Odisha, where he will inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar at around 4:45 pm. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
Also Read:
Wings Over Ganges: IAF's Surya Kiran Team Paints Varanasi Skies Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit
Varanasi Air Show Celebrates Indian Air Force’s 94 Years With Formations Dedicated To Kashi And Mahadev