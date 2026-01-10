ETV Bharat / bharat

Wings Of Change: 213 Bird Species Call Jabalpur Home For Winter

By Vishwajeet Singh Rajput

Jabalpur: This year's migratory bird count has brought good news for bird lovers in Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of birds of 213 different species have arrived at water bodies in and around Jabalpur. Some of these have come from European countries, while others have arrived from colder regions of India.

Jabalpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) RK Solanki said, "An annual campaign for counting aquatic birds was conducted in Jabalpur on January 3 and 4. This program is conducted in collaboration with Wetlands International and their Indian partner, Bombay Natural History Society. In this two-day campaign, more than 25 bird enthusiasts from Jabalpur participated along with the Forest Department."

Some of the birds have come from European countries in Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)

RK Solanki said that the campaign found 213 species of birds found in Jabalpur. "These birds were counted in 20 ponds in Jabalpur. The data that emerged after this campaign suggests that migratory birds are liking the climate of Jabalpur. That's why they are coming to the areas around Jabalpur," said Solanki.