Wings Of Change: 213 Bird Species Call Jabalpur Home For Winter
Conservationists say these areas could become permanent home for the migratory birds if local farmers are sensitised and government spreads awareness.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
By Vishwajeet Singh Rajput
Jabalpur: This year's migratory bird count has brought good news for bird lovers in Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of birds of 213 different species have arrived at water bodies in and around Jabalpur. Some of these have come from European countries, while others have arrived from colder regions of India.
Jabalpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) RK Solanki said, "An annual campaign for counting aquatic birds was conducted in Jabalpur on January 3 and 4. This program is conducted in collaboration with Wetlands International and their Indian partner, Bombay Natural History Society. In this two-day campaign, more than 25 bird enthusiasts from Jabalpur participated along with the Forest Department."
RK Solanki said that the campaign found 213 species of birds found in Jabalpur. "These birds were counted in 20 ponds in Jabalpur. The data that emerged after this campaign suggests that migratory birds are liking the climate of Jabalpur. That's why they are coming to the areas around Jabalpur," said Solanki.
However, bird lovers say that the birds could make these areas their permanent home if the local farmers accept their co-existence.
Sanjay Gupta, a Jabalpur-based bird lover and photographer who participated in the bird count exercise said, “The migration of birds is very high in the Bargi Dam catchment area. This region starts from Jabalpur and extends to Mandla and Seoni districts. These birds have also laid eggs along the riverbanks. But as soon as the water level of the Bargi Dam recedes, farmers start cultivating those areas. In such a situation, the eggs and chicks of these birds die."
He added that the government should spread awareness among the people of these areas so that this place can become a permanent home for these migratory birds.
Sanjay Gupta further said, "Rare bird species species like the River Lapwing, Pallas's Gull, Peregrine Falcon, and Common Pochard have been sighted for the first time at Bargi Dam and Khandari Reservoir."
Jabalpur has vast forests and water bodies. That's why foreign birds come and stay around Jabalpur.
"Many types of birds come to the Sail Parman Park in the heart of Jabalpur city. But people don't harm or disturb them. Therefore, this place becomes their home for a few days," added Gupta.
