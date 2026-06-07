ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will The TVK Govt Last Three Months?' DMK Chief Stalin's Dig As Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Nears One Month In Office

Chennai: Less than a month after actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, former CM and DMK leader MK Stalin has questioned whether the TVK government will sustain "even three months". The AIADMK too doubted whether the Vijay led new dispensation would last long.

Stalin, while speaking on the sidelines of a function to welcome Panaiyur Babu, a former VCK party MLA who resigned from that party on May 24, said that after the TVK took over the government on May 10, the party had decided not to criticise it for the first six months.

"I do not need to describe the nature of the current TVK government. When this government assumed office, we stated that we would not criticize it for six months. However, many are now expressing fears that a situation requiring us to speak out might arise well before those six months are up. Will it last six months? Five months? Will it even last three months?" He stated that the TVK government is operating under a question mark," Stalin said.

Welcoming Babu and his supporters into the DMK, the former Tamil Nadu CM said that for the DMK, the "workload is heavy when we are in the opposition". "I welcome those of you who have joined us today ready to work during such times and stand by our side".

Panaiyur Babu had won the Cheyyur assembly constituency representing the VCK in the 2021 assembly elections. He left the VCK, alleging that party leader Thirumavalavan was making contradictory decisions and frequently changing his stance regarding the 2026 assembly election. Subsequently he joined in DMK today.

Belleagured AIADMK Doubts TVK Govt's Future

Meanwhile,the AIADMK, which is facing an internal crisis following defeat in the recently concluded assembly polls, too questioned the TVK's prospects.