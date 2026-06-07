'Will The TVK Govt Last Three Months?' DMK Chief Stalin's Dig As Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Nears One Month In Office
As CM Vijay nears one month in office, the DMK and AIADMK have cast doubts over the TVK's prospects.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Chennai: Less than a month after actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, former CM and DMK leader MK Stalin has questioned whether the TVK government will sustain "even three months". The AIADMK too doubted whether the Vijay led new dispensation would last long.
Stalin, while speaking on the sidelines of a function to welcome Panaiyur Babu, a former VCK party MLA who resigned from that party on May 24, said that after the TVK took over the government on May 10, the party had decided not to criticise it for the first six months.
"I do not need to describe the nature of the current TVK government. When this government assumed office, we stated that we would not criticize it for six months. However, many are now expressing fears that a situation requiring us to speak out might arise well before those six months are up. Will it last six months? Five months? Will it even last three months?" He stated that the TVK government is operating under a question mark," Stalin said.
Welcoming Babu and his supporters into the DMK, the former Tamil Nadu CM said that for the DMK, the "workload is heavy when we are in the opposition". "I welcome those of you who have joined us today ready to work during such times and stand by our side".
Panaiyur Babu had won the Cheyyur assembly constituency representing the VCK in the 2021 assembly elections. He left the VCK, alleging that party leader Thirumavalavan was making contradictory decisions and frequently changing his stance regarding the 2026 assembly election. Subsequently he joined in DMK today.
Belleagured AIADMK Doubts TVK Govt's Future
Meanwhile,the AIADMK, which is facing an internal crisis following defeat in the recently concluded assembly polls, too questioned the TVK's prospects.
During a special address at a public meeting in Salem, party General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has stated that TVK having won the Tamil Nadu Assembly election will not remain in power for long.
Palaniswam, who himself secured victory with the highest margin of votes in the state, met the people to express his gratitude.
"I extend my gratitude to the leaders and cadres of all alliance parties who worked tirelessly during the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Victory and defeat alternate in politics; this is a common occurrence. A party that wins an election does not remain in power forever," he said.
"A party that faces defeat can also capture power in the future. The AIADMK will certainly regain power with the support of the people. TVK did not form the government with an absolute majority. The party failed to win even a single constituency across eight districts in the state. TVK was able to capture power only due to the support provided by the parties that won as part of the DMK alliance. TVK holds only two legs of the 'chair'; the other two legs belong to the parties that won within the DMK alliance," he added.
The AIADMK leader said that parties could break away at any time adding "just as a chair would topple if two of its legs snapped, the TVK government would collapse in the same manner". "The TVK leader and office-bearers must stop making hasty statements immediately after assuming power".
Palaniswami said that during the recent cabinet meeting, it was announced that 436 schemes would be implemented. "However, there was no transparent disclosure regarding which departments these schemes belong to or what financial allocations have been made for them. The TVK government is deceiving the public by merely announcing schemes," he said.