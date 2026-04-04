ETV Bharat / bharat

Will The Truth Of Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Massacre Ever Come Out?

Raipur: The saga of claims, allegations and counter allegations on the infamous Jhiram Valley massacre of 2013 continues unabated, even as the government claims to have pushed Naxalism to the brink of extinction in Chhattisgarh.

The fresh war of words on the Jhiram issue was triggered when it was once again raked up in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 30, when he accused the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh of not extending the required support to the security forces in finishing off Naxalism, because of which the current BJP government had to put in extra efforts. "You should ask (former Chief Minister) Bhupesh Baghel what happened. If I reveal names and issues at this point, many faces will be exposed," said Shah.

In the Jhiram incident of May 25, 2013, which took place in the Darbha valley of Sukma district, a convoy of Congress leaders returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' were attacked, leading to 32 deaths and 32 injuries, The dead included some senior Congress leaders. This attack is considered the largest Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's history, wiping out the Congress frontline in the state, along with several jawans.

Shah’s words have led to a spiralling war of words between the Congress and the BJP. Responding to Shah’s allegations, Baghel said, “I challenge the Home Minister to prove what actions we failed to take that the Central government had instructed us to take, during the anti-Naxal campaign in Chhattisgarh.”

He said the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary were also present at meetings with the Chief Minister, or the coordination committee for Naxal-affected areas. He added that the Centre never pointed out any non-cooperation from the state at the time.

Meanwhile, the present Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has claimed that as Naxalism stands on the verge of extinction, the people know who is to be given credit for it.

Referring to the Jhiram case, Sai has stated that during the tenure of Raman Singh as CM, when Baghel was the Leader of the Opposition, the latter had consistently claimed to have the evidence of the tragedy in his pocket. But, despite coming to power later, he never got a proper probe conducted in the matter.

Sai has also accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting Naxalites during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and of sharing the stage with them. He said, “A notorious Naxalite like Madvi Hidma was neutralised. He killed hundreds of people, including our soldiers, and when he himself was neutralised, the senior Congress leader tweeted in his support."

On the other hand, Baghel shared a newspaper clipping of a statement by former terrorism expert KPS Gill, in which Gill was stated as saying that Raman Singh told him to take his salary and enjoy himself, and there was no need to do anything more than that.

Raman has responded to Baghel’s social media post, saying that instead of the evidence of the Jhirum case Baghel claimed to have in his pocket, had come up with a newspaper clipping when asked to furnish it.