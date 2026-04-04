Will The Truth Of Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Massacre Ever Come Out?
With important questions unanswered the saga of claims, allegations and counter allegations around the incident, in which Naxalites massacred several Congress leaders, continues unabated
Published : April 4, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Raipur: The saga of claims, allegations and counter allegations on the infamous Jhiram Valley massacre of 2013 continues unabated, even as the government claims to have pushed Naxalism to the brink of extinction in Chhattisgarh.
The fresh war of words on the Jhiram issue was triggered when it was once again raked up in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 30, when he accused the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh of not extending the required support to the security forces in finishing off Naxalism, because of which the current BJP government had to put in extra efforts. "You should ask (former Chief Minister) Bhupesh Baghel what happened. If I reveal names and issues at this point, many faces will be exposed," said Shah.
In the Jhiram incident of May 25, 2013, which took place in the Darbha valley of Sukma district, a convoy of Congress leaders returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' were attacked, leading to 32 deaths and 32 injuries, The dead included some senior Congress leaders. This attack is considered the largest Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's history, wiping out the Congress frontline in the state, along with several jawans.
Shah’s words have led to a spiralling war of words between the Congress and the BJP. Responding to Shah’s allegations, Baghel said, “I challenge the Home Minister to prove what actions we failed to take that the Central government had instructed us to take, during the anti-Naxal campaign in Chhattisgarh.”
He said the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary were also present at meetings with the Chief Minister, or the coordination committee for Naxal-affected areas. He added that the Centre never pointed out any non-cooperation from the state at the time.
Meanwhile, the present Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has claimed that as Naxalism stands on the verge of extinction, the people know who is to be given credit for it.
Referring to the Jhiram case, Sai has stated that during the tenure of Raman Singh as CM, when Baghel was the Leader of the Opposition, the latter had consistently claimed to have the evidence of the tragedy in his pocket. But, despite coming to power later, he never got a proper probe conducted in the matter.
Sai has also accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting Naxalites during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and of sharing the stage with them. He said, “A notorious Naxalite like Madvi Hidma was neutralised. He killed hundreds of people, including our soldiers, and when he himself was neutralised, the senior Congress leader tweeted in his support."
On the other hand, Baghel shared a newspaper clipping of a statement by former terrorism expert KPS Gill, in which Gill was stated as saying that Raman Singh told him to take his salary and enjoy himself, and there was no need to do anything more than that.
Raman has responded to Baghel’s social media post, saying that instead of the evidence of the Jhirum case Baghel claimed to have in his pocket, had come up with a newspaper clipping when asked to furnish it.
BJP’s spokesperson and Rajnandgaon MP Santosh Pandey also jumped in, alleging that Baghel has been making statements in a wrong manner, and that if the truth comes out, his face will be exposed.
“I only want answers to three questions from you, and am ready to debate wherever you ask,” he said, while asking about the interaction between Congress leaders Kawasi Lakhma and Charandas Mahant at Ramakrishna Hospital in Raipur, where the former was admitted.
The second question he raised was around former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar putting the Naxalites in the same bracket as revolutionaries of the freedom struggle, like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ramprasad Bismil, on November 4, 2018. He also asked Baghel to spell out his relationship with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) detainee Suraj Tikam of Manpur.
An eyewitness of the Jhiram incident, Dr Choleswar Chandrakar, told ETV Bharat, “The scene was heartbreaking. The Naxalites' guns were pointed at us. People were being shot one by one after being asked their names. Being a doctor saved my life."
Recalling the massacre, he said that at least 80-90 Naxalites were involved in the attack. The questions that remain are: Why the attack was carried out and who orchestrated it.
“The Naxalites continued firing indiscriminately for a long time, almost an hour. After that, they descended from the hill top and began checking vehicles. Everyone in my vehicle, except me, had died,” he said.
He went on to state that the attackers had names of their targets written on paper. “Salwa Judum leader Mahendra Karma was their biggest target. Once they had killed him, they rounded up people to identify him. Once identified, his body was pierced with the bayonet of a gun and his face crushed with a stone. It appeared they were extremely angry. They then danced over Karma's dead body. They were extremely angry with him. They told us to stay face down,” Chandrakar said.
He said that a thorough investigation needs to be carried out to reveal who were behind the Jhirum killings of leaders.
The fact remains that Jhiram was a massacre whose truth remains buried. Those who have been fighting for democracy in Bastar need to know this truth. While the details about the Naxalites being killed are told in detail, the truth about Jhiram continues to remain shrouded.