Will The BSP Be Able To Revive Its Political Fortunes In Uttar Pradesh?
From a party having 206 seats in the state Assembly in 2007, it now has none
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Lucknow: Will the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which stands relegated to the margins of Indian polity, be able to revive its fortunes? This is the question facing its leadership even as the party's sole Rajya Sabha member, Ramji Gautam, is on the verge of vacating his seat with his term ending next month.
This is the first time the party will have no MP in either house of the Parliament since 1989. The party has also been performing dismally in its once stronghold of Uttar Pradesh (UP), which will go to polls in 2027.
While other political parties are engaged in manipulative alliance politics to gain power, the BSP has been adamant about contesting elections on its own. Given its current situation, even its supporters are sceptical about a bright future.
Founded in 1984, the party established itself in just five years, winning four seats in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections and 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 1995, it formed the government in the state for the first time, relying on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) support.
Gradually, the party's representatives began reaching the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. But gradually its graph declined to an extent that the party is now unable to send a representative to any house.
Formed on April 14, 1984, the BSP was granted the status of a national party by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1996 and allocated its election symbol of an elephant. After its founder Kanshi Ram's demise, Mayawati took over the party and went on to lead four BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh. But the party is now at risk of losing its status as a national party.
In the 1989 UP polls, the BSP won 13 seats with a vote share of 9.4%. Two years later, in the 1991 Assembly elections, the party managed to maintain its vote share by winning 12 seats with the same vote share.
In the 1993 assembly elections, the party took a significant leap forward by winning 67 seats with a vote share of 11.5%. In the 1996 assembly elections, the party again won 67 seats while its vote share increased to 19.6%. In 2002, the party's seat count increased even further to 98 seats and its vote share reached 23.5%. It went on to secure a landslide victory in 2007 by winning 206 seats with a 30.4% vote share.
But the party saw its fortunes dipping from then onwards. In the 2012 assembly elections, the party's tally dropped to 80, with the vote share falling to 25.9%.
In the 2017 elections, it won only 19 seats while the vote share dropped to 22.2%. In the 2022 polls, it came up with its worst performance since its inception, with only one candidate winning. This lone winner, Uma Shankar Singh, passed away earlier this year. Presently, the party has no representative in the state’s Legislative Council too.
In terms of the party's standing in the Lok Sabha, it had contested 245 seats in the 1989 elections and won four, with three wins coming from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab. In the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, it contested 231 seats and won three seats from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh.
In the 1996 elections, the party contested 270 seats and won 11 seats. Of these, Uttar Pradesh accounted for six seats, Punjab three and MP two. In 1998, the BSP won five of the 251 seats it contested. Of these, four seats were from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana.
Its tally improved in the 1999 elections with 14 of the 225 contestants winning. All the winners were from Uttar Pradesh alone. In the 2004 elections, the tally rose further with 19 of the 435 candidates winning. Once again, all of them were from Uttar Pradesh.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the party fielded 500 candidates across the country, of which 21 won. Twenty of these were from Uttar Pradesh, while one was from MP.
However, it failed to open its account in 2014 despite contesting 503 seats. It allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2019 and fielded 383 candidates, of which 10 won. All the winners were from Uttar Pradesh. In the 2024 elections, the party fielded 488 candidates nationwide but failed to open its account.
In the case of Rajya Sabha, the BSP made its first appearance 10 years after its inception. In 2010, it had 18 Rajya Sabha MPs, of which seven were from Uttar Pradesh.
Mayawati became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the first time from 3 June 1995 to 18 October 1995 with the support of the BJP. Her second tenure was a short one in 1997. She assumed office on March 21 and resigned on September 21.
She became the CM for the third time in 2002, but this tenure was also short-lived as she was in power from May 3, 2022 to August 29, 2003. This time also, she came to power with the support of the BJP.
It was on May 13, 2007, that she came to power with a thumping majority with 206 seats and completed her term till March 15, 2012.
Her former cabinet colleague, Nakul Dubey, who is now with the Congress, said the BSP is nowhere in the picture today. Responding to a query on a possible BSP-Congress alliance for the forthcoming polls, he said the decision will be taken by the party high command. “I can say that as of today, no independent government can be formed without the support of the Congress party," he said.
Senior political analyst Yogesh Mishra said that the BSP’s marginalisation is a very unfortunate moment for democracy, especially for the oppressed and Dalit society, for other backward castes’ (OBC) politics and for all those who believe in social engineering.
"We shouldn't just look at Mayawati behind the BSP. We should also look at Kanshi Ram. We should also look at Dr BR Ambedkar. If we look at all these people, their conduct and thinking, we'll find that they wanted the upliftment of their society. That upliftment is now halted, and the credit for this goes to Mayawati because she didn't allow this political party to remain a party,” he said.
Mishra added, "She is the first leader in the country who doesn't meet with people from her community, who stays in her room and only holds rallies, does politics solely through tweeting and doesn't visit any incident or accident site where her community is involved."
He said that at a time when prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are constantly communicating directly with the public, she is absent.
"Secondly, she doesn't counter the allegations against her about ticket distribution, party affairs and her economic empire. This is proving to be a burden for Mayawati. A major reason behind this is the family feud. She repeatedly removes and then brings in her nephew Akash. This suggests that she is so engrossed in the family front that she is unable to rise above it. Therefore, the blame for the zero-sum scenario will fall on Mayawati,” Mishra added.