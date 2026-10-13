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Will The BSP Be Able To Revive Its Political Fortunes In Uttar Pradesh?

Lucknow: Will the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which stands relegated to the margins of Indian polity, be able to revive its fortunes? This is the question facing its leadership even as the party's sole Rajya Sabha member, Ramji Gautam, is on the verge of vacating his seat with his term ending next month.

This is the first time the party will have no MP in either house of the Parliament since 1989. The party has also been performing dismally in its once stronghold of Uttar Pradesh (UP), which will go to polls in 2027.

While other political parties are engaged in manipulative alliance politics to gain power, the BSP has been adamant about contesting elections on its own. Given its current situation, even its supporters are sceptical about a bright future.

Founded in 1984, the party established itself in just five years, winning four seats in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections and 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 1995, it formed the government in the state for the first time, relying on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) support.

File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati (ETV Bharat)

Gradually, the party's representatives began reaching the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. But gradually its graph declined to an extent that the party is now unable to send a representative to any house.

Formed on April 14, 1984, the BSP was granted the status of a national party by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1996 and allocated its election symbol of an elephant. After its founder Kanshi Ram's demise, Mayawati took over the party and went on to lead four BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh. But the party is now at risk of losing its status as a national party.

In the 1989 UP polls, the BSP won 13 seats with a vote share of 9.4%. Two years later, in the 1991 Assembly elections, the party managed to maintain its vote share by winning 12 seats with the same vote share.

A statue of BSP founder Kashi Ram and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

In the 1993 assembly elections, the party took a significant leap forward by winning 67 seats with a vote share of 11.5%. In the 1996 assembly elections, the party again won 67 seats while its vote share increased to 19.6%. In 2002, the party's seat count increased even further to 98 seats and its vote share reached 23.5%. It went on to secure a landslide victory in 2007 by winning 206 seats with a 30.4% vote share.

But the party saw its fortunes dipping from then onwards. In the 2012 assembly elections, the party's tally dropped to 80, with the vote share falling to 25.9%.

In the 2017 elections, it won only 19 seats while the vote share dropped to 22.2%. In the 2022 polls, it came up with its worst performance since its inception, with only one candidate winning. This lone winner, Uma Shankar Singh, passed away earlier this year. Presently, the party has no representative in the state’s Legislative Council too.

In terms of the party's standing in the Lok Sabha, it had contested 245 seats in the 1989 elections and won four, with three wins coming from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab. In the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, it contested 231 seats and won three seats from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Uttar Pradesh.

In the 1996 elections, the party contested 270 seats and won 11 seats. Of these, Uttar Pradesh accounted for six seats, Punjab three and MP two. In 1998, the BSP won five of the 251 seats it contested. Of these, four seats were from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana.

Its tally improved in the 1999 elections with 14 of the 225 contestants winning. All the winners were from Uttar Pradesh alone. In the 2004 elections, the tally rose further with 19 of the 435 candidates winning. Once again, all of them were from Uttar Pradesh.