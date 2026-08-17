'Will Take Up People-Oriented Activities If Ban On Outfit Is Lifted': Surrendered Maoist Devji
Devji said he and the other surrendered Maoists have decided to write to Amit Shah to lift the ban on CPI(Maoist).
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Surrendered Maoist leader Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji clarified that if the ban on the outfit is lifted, it will take up public-oriented activities under the same banner. He said that they have decided to write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.
Recently, Devji and many former Maoist leaders met Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand and requested him to issue instructions so that police do not restrict their movements. They also asked the DGP to see to it that no curbs are imposed on their meetings and interactions with the supporters or the families of deceased Maoists.
Devji said that the DGP's response was positive. He noted that while their activities might not resemble those of a typical political party within the parliamentary democratic system, any organisation working for the people effectively serves as a political platform.
He said that they would like to work under the same banner of CPI(Maoist) if the ban is lifted. "We have decided to write to Shah to lift the ban on the outfit," Devji added.
Devji, who hails from Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Korutla and had been associated with four decades of insurgency, surrendered before Telangana Police on February 24 along with another senior Maoist leader, Malla Raji Reddy.
After joining the mainstream, Devji had declared that he and his colleagues would fight for people's issues through legal means in the future.
Also Read