ETV Bharat / bharat

'Will Take Up People-Oriented Activities If Ban On Outfit Is Lifted': Surrendered Maoist Devji

Hyderabad: Surrendered Maoist leader Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji clarified that if the ban on the outfit is lifted, it will take up public-oriented activities under the same banner. He said that they have decided to write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Recently, Devji and many former Maoist leaders met Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand and requested him to issue instructions so that police do not restrict their movements. They also asked the DGP to see to it that no curbs are imposed on their meetings and interactions with the supporters or the families of deceased Maoists.

Devji said that the DGP's response was positive. He noted that while their activities might not resemble those of a typical political party within the parliamentary democratic system, any organisation working for the people effectively serves as a political platform.