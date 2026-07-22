Will Table CAG Reports On July 25, Ask Governor To File FIR Against Mamata Banerjee If Corruption Proven: Suvendu Adhikari
Allegations of massive corruption had surfaced in the state following Cyclone Amphan, which hit West Bengal in May 2020. Surajit Dutta reports.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Kolkata: Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the first time since the change of government on Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addressed the issue of CAG and Lokayukta reports, alleging that during the tenure of the previous Mamata Banerjee government, these reports were not tabled in the Assembly for years.
The CM went on to say that if evidence of corruption is found in the CAG reports, no one — be it the former CM or any minister — would be spared. The current government would directly recommend to the Governor for an FIR be lodged.
The CM also alleged that although tabling the CAG or Lokayukta reports in the Assembly is mandatory, the previous government had bypassed this requirement. The CAG report is now scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on July 25.
Taking a firm stance on the matter, Adhikari said, "The CAG reports will be tabled on the 25th. In the next session, we will discuss the reports and take decisions based on their recommendations. Wherever the CAG identifies proven corruption, we will make a recommendation to the Honorable Governor to file an FIR against anyone, be it a former CM, a minister, or a leader of any stature."
Allegations of massive corruption had surfaced in the state following Cyclone Amphan, which hit the state in May 2020. Highlighting this issue, CM Adhikari lashed out at the previous government. Reminding everyone of the financial assistance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji provided Rs 3,750 crore in two installments during Amphan; yet, major corruption took place, leading to Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Calcutta High Court."
He alleged that the previous government neither made public nor tabled in the Assembly the report of the CAG investigation ordered by the High Court. He further claimed that even though there were legal recommendations to take action against the accused, the matter was suppressed.
The CM also spoke about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. He announced that a special session would be convened once the report from the committee led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is received. Targeting the outgoing TMC government, he said, "Discussions regarding CAG reports — including the special CAG report on Amphan — take place in this House; we will soon expose the true faces of those who delivered grand speeches yesterday while flanked by a crowd, and legal action will be taken against them."
Suvendu alleged that the previous government had rendered constitutional bodies — ranging from the Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission, and Child Protection Commission to the Information Commission — completely dysfunctional. He cited the example of how former West Bengal Human Rights Commission Chairman and retired Justice Ashok Ganguly was harassed.
He said the new government is determined to reactivate the state's constitutional bodies, and said "From August 1, all these constitutional bodies will be fully functional. They are bound to accept complaints and are equally obligated to take action on them."
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