ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Table CAG Reports On July 25, Ask Governor To File FIR Against Mamata Banerjee If Corruption Proven: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the first time since the change of government on Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addressed the issue of CAG and Lokayukta reports, alleging that during the tenure of the previous Mamata Banerjee government, these reports were not tabled in the Assembly for years.

The CM went on to say that if evidence of corruption is found in the CAG reports, no one — be it the former CM or any minister — would be spared. The current government would directly recommend to the Governor for an FIR be lodged.

The CM also alleged that although tabling the CAG or Lokayukta reports in the Assembly is mandatory, the previous government had bypassed this requirement. The CAG report is now scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on July 25.

Taking a firm stance on the matter, Adhikari said, "The CAG reports will be tabled on the 25th. In the next session, we will discuss the reports and take decisions based on their recommendations. Wherever the CAG identifies proven corruption, we will make a recommendation to the Honorable Governor to file an FIR against anyone, be it a former CM, a minister, or a leader of any stature."

Allegations of massive corruption had surfaced in the state following Cyclone Amphan, which hit the state in May 2020. Highlighting this issue, CM Adhikari lashed out at the previous government. Reminding everyone of the financial assistance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji provided Rs 3,750 crore in two installments during Amphan; yet, major corruption took place, leading to Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Calcutta High Court."