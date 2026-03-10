ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Summon Defence, Finance Secretaries If Decision Not Taken On Benefits To Disabled Cadets: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned that it could summon the defence and the finance secretaries if their concerned ministries fail to take a decision on extending monetary benefits to military cadets who became unfit due to disability suffered during their training period.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a suo moto case related to the difficulties faced by cadets who were boarded out due to injury or disablement during training.

“Having regard to the fact that sufficient time has already been granted to the concerned ministries by us, we are constrained to observe that in case no progress is made in the matter, we would be constrained to direct the presence of the defence secretary and the finance secretary before this court," the court said.

The bench said that six weeks were granted by the court to the authorities to decide on the issue, but no response was given by the defence or the finance ministry.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati urged the bench to grant some more time to the ministries for taking a decision on the issue, and submitted that she had tried her best to resolve the matter.

She informed the court that all three chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force had made recommendations on measures to improve the condition of the cadets, but the concerned ministries have not taken any decision in the matter.

Justice Nagarathna said the issue needs coordination between both the defence ministry and the finance ministry, and suggested that a joint meeting could help resolve the matter.

"The monetary allocation required should have been part of the Budget. The Finance Act has not yet been passed, so there is time," she said.

The court noted that the Finance Act, 2026, is under consideration and makes this the best time to analyse the funds required to meet the monetary needs of these cadets.

"Having regard to the fact that the Finance Act 2026 is under consideration, this is the most appropriate period for taking note of the expenditure required for meeting the monetary requirements of the outboarded cadets," the court said, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 24.